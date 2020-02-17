The rhythmic results of the 2019-2020 Scott County boys’ basketball season, prior to Saturday night: Loss, win, loss, win, win, loss, loss, win, loss, win, win, loss, loss, loss, win, loss, loss, win, win, loss, loss, win, win, loss, win, win.
“It’s like Morse code,” SC coach Tim Glenn quipped.
No winning streaks of longer than two consecutive games stood out like a sore thumb in that cadence for a program that won three consecutive region titles and reached a pair of KHSAA state finals with a different cast.
Scott County made that beat a little less grating to the ears by completing a perfect week with a 88-61 win over Johnson Central, piggybacking previous double-digit dismissals of Franklin County and Great Crossing.
A four-point loss to Simon Kenton is the only hiccup for SC (14-13) in the past six games.
“We’ve actually strung together a pretty good run of two or three weeks, and it’s a great time to start doing that. Just the right time, actually,” Glenn said. “You hear about the teams that start well early and then fade out. I’m hoping we’ll continue. I wish we had figured it out sooner, but it’s better to figure it now than not figure it at all.”
SC’s big three continues to churn out consistent production.
Aaron Leake led the way with 22 points. Terrin Hamilton dominated in all phases with 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three blocked shots. Elias Richardson supplemented 18 points and five boards.
Their consistency frees up Josh Bredwood (six points) and Mikaleb Coffey (five points, four blocks) to be defensive pests and Chase Grigsby (nine points) to run the show as a more traditional point guard.
“It’s good to have a consistent triad of guys. Not a lot of teams really have that in this region,” Glenn said. “The games we’ve really struggled offensively is when one of those don’t produce.
“What I’m tickled about is, yeah, we’ve done it as a team, but these guys have gotten better individually. Aaron Leake, he does things with the basketball now that last year it wasn’t even remotely possible. Terrin is the same way. We’ve just got to keep everybody’s motor revved up.”
Scott County set sail after a cold shooting first quarter for both sides. Hamilton’s short jumper in the paint gave the Cards an 11-10 lead before the horn and triggered a 19-4 run.
Leake landed two 3-pointers and Grigsby another to keep it rolling in the second stanza. SC held Johnson Central’s one-two punch, Isaiah May and Cory VanHoose, to no field goals and a combined five free throws in the period on its way to a 39-22 lead.
“We really guarded well and played hard. It’s just that defense where we make them score over the top of us,” Glenn said. “May, he’s averaging 20 a game and a really good scorer down in that region. That’s what I was really glad to see, because sometimes a team that with a good scorer, we have a hard time with them. He went 3-for-18, so I’m tickled, and we did it as a unit.”
VanHoose finished with a game-high 25 points for defending Region 15 champion Johnson Central (14-10). May added 14.
The Cards shot a sizzling 66 percent on the night while containing the Golden Eagles to 35.8.
Grigsby’s 3-point play and a bomb by Leake, combined with two Hamilton free throws after a technical foul against the Johnson Central bench, highlighted a 10-0 run to a 59-39 lead at the end of three.
A triple from Coffey and a resounding jam by Hamilton provided the punctuation in the fourth.
“Mikaleb just played hard. He’s the kind of kid where you say, boy, what if he played basketball all the time?” Glenn said. “And he’s the kind of kid who naturally stays ahead of it, plays in the future. He does a great job for us.”
SC will need that type of effort across the board in key district road games at Sayre (Monday) and Henry Clay (Tuesday). The Cardinals remain mathematically alive for the No. 1 seed in the District 42 playoffs, which they will host next week.