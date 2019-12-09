To put it in Biblical terms, Scott County High School boys' basketball went from the belly of the beast into the fiery furnace to start its schedule.
In order to avoid an 0-2 start on the road, the Cardinals had to find a way Friday night to slow down University of Louisville recruit J.J. Traynor and his talented Bardstown supporting cast.
Led by Terrin Hamilton, who looked the part this opening week of someone who should be answering door knocks and late-night phone calls from major Division I coaches, SC escaped the always formidable Fifth Region with an 57-49, gut-check victory.
Scott County (1-1) gave Tim Glenn, longtime junior varsity coach and assistant to the legendary Billy Hicks, his first career victory.
“It was a packed house, a great environment, and I'm just tickled to come out of there with a win,” Glenn said. “It's humbling and exciting, but I'm mostly excited for these kids. They've all been waiting, even Terrin to some extent, and now it's their turn.”
Hamilton, who was a spot starter last winter after 2,000-point scorer Michael Moreno went down with an injury, is that unyielding centerpiece for the Cardinals this season.
The 6-foot-6 senior finished with 29 points and seven rebounds, giving him averages of 30.5 and 12.5 thus far, and won a straight-up, head-to-head battle with the 6-8 Traynor (18 points, 12 boards)
“I've told Terrin, 'You have every aspect of a great basketball player, with that size, length and ability to score, but at certain times you have a small motor.' For about the past week-and-a-half, he's gone from a 4-cylinder to an 8-cylinder. He's got a 350 that's rocking,” Glenn said.
Elias Richardson added 15 points for Scott County, while Aaron Leake overcame foul trouble to pitch in eight.
JaRel Montgomery tallied 16 and Javon Smith 11 to bolster Traynor and the Tigers (1-2).
Scott County used a 14-3 run in the second quarter to land a 30-20 halftime lead, then never buckled after Bardstown cut the gap to two with five minutes left.
“We made some great drives where we probably got fouled, but we knew we weren't going to get the call,” Glenn said. “I'm proud of the guys sticking with it in that environment, because we could have folded. We had a couple of bad turnovers, but we just kept fighting.
“They didn't complain. They kept their heads up. We’ve talked a lot about that, how we've got to work on our demeanor and being more mentally tough.”
Mikaleb Coffey (five points, four rebounds) drew the defensive assignment against the much taller Traynor to start the game, but he switched to Montgomery after Leake picked up two first-half fouls.
That matched up Hamilton and Traynor in a heavyweight battle, with the offensive numbers convincingly in the Scott County star's favor. Hamilton was 10-for-18 from the field with two 3-pointers and 7-of-10 from the free-throw line.
Hamilton had 32 points in a season-opening 80-69 loss at Bullitt East on Tuesday.
“We've got to get the tape of these last two games out to every Division I school,” Glenn said. “Terrin and J.J. were going against each other at both ends, and Terrin was putting it up and scoring consistently.”
That was never more true than down the stretch.
Traynor drained a 3-pointer from the corner and Montgomery made a layup after a steal to make it a tenuous 47-45 SC lead.
Glenn called timeout and put the game on his star's shoulders.
“In talking with Coach (Chris) Willhite, we knew we had to do some things to get Terrin isolated, get him coming off ball screens, almost like an NBA set,” Glenn said. “He was tough with the ball and did a great job.”
Hamilton and Richardson (seven rebounds each) and Chase Grigsby (five) led SC to a 31-30 edge on the boards.
“We had nine offensive rebounds. I'd still like to see us have a few more than that,” Glenn said. “That's just the little things. I'm proud of how they've played together and stayed together in two tough environments.”
SC rides the wave into a welcome three-game homestand, albeit against two undefeated 11th Region foes and an Indiana power.
“It will be a tough week, but we're ready to play some home games,” Glenn said. “Lexington Catholic is coming off a huge win. LCA is off to a great start. Jeffersonville, I'm pretty sure they made at least the final four in their division last year. But we're excited.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.