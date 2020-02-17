For the Scott County boys' basketball team Friday night, 68-49 revenge was a dish best served without any consideration of the consumer's identity.
Sure, the Cardinals wanted to pay back Great Crossing on the Warhawks' home floor in exchange for the indignity of a 12-point loss in December inaugural meeting, To achieve that, though, SC needed to keep it low on their list of motivational factors.
“I told them (Thursday) in practice, we can't go over and play this game for revenge, because basketball is too good of a game to do that,” Scott County coach Tim Glenn said, “You can't involve those kinds of feelings in a basketball game. We want to go over there and show them how hard we've worked. We've put the time in. We've organized ourselves.”
Guided by 56 points from its big three of Aaron Leake, Elias Richardson and Terrin Hamilton, SC stormed to a victory that exhibited all aspects of that personal and collective growth.
Leads were fleeting, and of course emotions were escalated, but the Cardinals (13-13) were reslient and resolute in returning to the .500 mark for the first time in more than a month.
”We came in here with a chip on our shoulder. We really wanted this one bad.,” said Leake, who led Scott County with 21 points and was named Clark's Pump-N-Shop Player of the Game on the Birds' Nest Broadcasting Network. “I feel like the first game we let the crowd and the atmosphere get into our head a lot. This game, we really wanted to focus in. We were all focused on one goal.”
Richardson added 19 points and Hamilton 16 for the Cardinals, who avenged a 64-52 defeat on their court Dec. 19.
Scott County held Great Crossing (13-15) under 40 percent from the field and forced 19 turnovers.
The Cards ripped open a 28-10 lead early in the second quarter, and the Warhawks never completely clawed their way back up the hill.
Five consecutive points from freshman Tim Fuller gave GC a glimmer and a five-point deficit to start the second half, but five in reply from Richardson triggered an SC run that gobbled up most of the third quarter.
“We got it down to five. Then we gave up 15 in a row. We let Elias leak out on us a couple times to get them started early,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “Give them credit. They played a good game. You're playing your buddies. It shouldn't matter of you won or lost last time, We should have come out with the same amount of motivation that they did.”
Fuller led GC with a career-high 17 points. Jaylen Barber, channeling Willis Reed from days of yore by checking in to start the second period after being initially ruled out for the night with back spasms, toughed it out to the tune of 15.
His absence through the first eight minutes complicated what was already an inspired start from the Cards. Richardson and Chase Grigsby each hit a 3-pointer to grow the early lead while SC's half court, help defense goaded the Warhawks into unsure passes and rushed shots at the other end.
Scott County expanded that 18-7 advantage by scoring the first six points of the second period, as well.
“We're just finding our way defensively. Still yet, without a few lapses, we could have really done great:” Glenn said. “We did get sped up a couple times when I wish we had not. I'm proud of them. I thought they really executed what we talked about, the game plan we had.”
Barber (seven points) and Fuller (five) fueled a mini-rally before the half, but the Warhawks flaunted few other offensive options.
“We're trying to cut off the middle drive,” Leake said. “That's where a lot of these teams' points dome from, the middle drive and the kick out. We just want to prepare for anything like that.
Senior guards K.J. Tucker and Michael McKenzie combined for only three field goals before the break and wound up a combined 4-for-20 on the night.
And in a sign of things to come, point guard Neil Baker sat out the second quarter with three fouls.
“He picked up his second and we were down 12 or 13,” Page said. “I don't normally leave kids in with two fouls. I probably should have taken him out. If I'd known DaQuis (Brown) was going to play the way he did, I'd have taken Neil out a little earlier. I rolled the dice, and it did not work out.”
Brown joined with ninth-grade classmate Fuller to keep the Warhawks afloat, but the more experienced Cards looked sharper and fresher down the stretch.
GC answered the 15-0 SC surge by scoring the final seven points of the third quarter, making it a 47-34 margin.
Leake landed 10 points thereafter, followed by a thunderous dunk from Hamilton, to slam the door.
“There were times late when I thought we had a little better legs than they did,” Glenn said. “We got a few blocks out of it, got rebounds. Coming down to the end, the fourth quarter, we were getting a lot of our transition just from rebounding the ball.
“They're a really good team, and I'm glad for these guys. They needed that win. What's cool is not many people get to play in a game like that in their hometown on a Friday night during the season. It's a blessing to be able to do that, and we ought to be thankful for the opportunity.”
Baker fouled out on a technical late in the third period for allegedly protesting his fourth foul vehemently to the official, although he denied that words were said.
GC starters scored a grand total of 13 in the game, led by Tucker's eight.
“My perception of it is when we made the extra pass, we got great shots every single time. We just a few too many times where we had kids who went one-on-three and didn't kick it,” Page said. “We talked about it. We knew they were going to play help defense. They played help defense however long Billy (Hicks) was there. You know they're gonna help and you need to kick it to a shooter, and we just didn't do it.”
Because they play in different districts, the packed house and game of runs really were just preparation for the playoffs that begin a week from now.
While it's the Cards who appear to be peaking at the right time, the Warhawks are a battle-tested top seed, also, if they in turn use this turnabout as the proper fuel.
“We've just traveled a different road than most people, because we didn't play with these guys during the summer. We played with a lot of those guys,” Glenn said. “We're just now coming into what these guys can do.”
“I don't think a win is necessarily going to be the reason that turns us over,” Page concluded. “I'm fine with playing good teams, because I think we're capable if we play of competing against teams like that. But we've got to play, and we just play in stretches.”