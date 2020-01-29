FRANKFORT — Three-pointers are the double-edged sword of modern, analytical basketball.
Their allure has trickled down to high school hoops, where most boys develop their fervor for the outside shot before they’re tall or strong enough to consider the dunk.
Long-ball fever can result in one-and-done possessions and quickly cost you a big lead, as was the case Tuesday night for Great Crossing, which missed 14 of its first 17 tries from beyond the arc at Wesrern Hills’ Lapsley Cardwell Gymnasium.
And then, not unlike at the track, a couple of timely trifectas can save the day. Michael McKenzie and Tye Schureman hit the bull’s-eye on consecutive possessions to regain the lead for GC late in the fourth quarter and spell the difference in a 62-56 win.
Great Crossing (12-10, 5-0) clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming 41st District playoffs with the victory. The Warhawks own a regular-season sweep of Western Hills (10-9, 3-2) as tiebreaker no matter what happens in their final two games against Frankfort Christian and Frankfort.
“As a program now we’re 13-0 in the district, freshman, JV and varsity,” GC coach Steve Page said. “It’s nice to be a new school, get this deep in the season and still have a zero on the right side of the column. It doesn’t matter who you play in district, they’re tough games for the most part.”
This one lived up to that standard, even after Great Crossing doubled up Western Hills for a 24-12 lead early in the second quarter.
Western Hills strung together a dozen unanswered points in the third, then matched a 7-0 Great Crossing run to go back in front by three midway through the fourth.
K.J. Tucker hit all three free throws after he was fouled in the act of shooting past the semicircle to tie it at 43 with 3:09 to go.
Rafael Ruiz answered with a pair from the line, but those were the final Wolverine points. McKenzie’s bomb restored the Warhawks’ lead for good with 2:32 left.
“Shoot it with confidence,” McKenzie said. “That’s what the coaches always tell me, so I did.”
Great Crossing still needed at least one more defensive lock-down. Jaylen Barber blocked Western Hills’ first bid for the go-ahead shot.
After the dead ball rebound went to Western Hills, GC nearly forced a five-second violation before luring the Wolverines into an off-balance bid that fell way off the mark and into the hands of Schureman.
Tucker then found Schureman for a left corner three and a 60-56 cushion with 1:45 left.
“I think our shot selection,” McKenzie said of the difference down the stretch. “We took some tough shots, some bad shots. Then we started driving and attacking again, which opened up the gaps and opened it up for our shooters.”
GC missed the front end of two one-and-ones to keep Western Hills’ hopes flickering, but the defense persisted, and the Wolverines also missed a pair at the stripe.
McKenzie knocked down two with 10 seconds remaining to close it out, giving the Warhawks their third consecutive win after a 12-game stretch in which the pattern was win two, lose two, times three.
“Three in a row is nice, but 5-0 in the district to clinch the number one seed (is better),” Page said. “Our goal is to go undefeated in the district and we have two games left, so we’re not going to rest on our laurels.”
Barber, the 6-foot-8 senior center whose strength down low is the inspiration for most rivals’ choice to employ a zone, fought for a team-high 17 points. Tucker added 16.
McKenzie scored 10, all in the second half after starting the game at point guard in place of Neil Baker, who missed practice Monday due to food poisoning.
Three of McKenzie’s four assists highlighted the first quarter, when GC raced to a 9-0 lead. That advantage crested at 24-12 on a put-back by Kalib Perry (eight points, 11 rebounds) before Western Hills went on a 14-4 tear to close the half.
While GC went 1-for-10 from long range, Hills successfully slashed to the rim, drew contact and sank six straight free throws down the stretch.
“We’ve got to have a mentality in a game that when you get ahead in a game, you’ve got to step on ‘em and push it out a little further,” Page said. “In the first quarter we could have easily been up 15, 18 points. If you let teams kike them that are having a pretty good season and believe in themselves a chance, they’re going to step through the door.”
McKenzie’s 3-pointer made it a 35-28 cushion before Western Hills’ explosion midway through the third period. Eric Gabbard chalked up seven of that dozen. Noah Smith also crafted a 3-point play.
“Early on we did a really good job of attacking, bringing the defense up and then dumping it down,” Page said. “Then we got the defense so spread out we were able to rebound out of it. Then we got to the second quarter, and part of it I think was subs, kids in different spots, but we stopped attacking. We started settling for more threes.”
Tucker knocked down a leaner, then a three, to stop the bleeding. Perry scored twice inside, including a put-back with four-tenths of a second left, to tie it at 44 going into the fourth.
Perry missed Saturday’s win over Wayne County at the Toyota Classic for good reason: The sophomore was at an invitational event for University of Kentucky football hopefuls.
“Kalib, I told him Sunday he owed me 10 rebounds for letting him go on the football trip, and of course I’d always let a kid go to something like that, but he had 11,” Page said. “So I laughed and told him now I owe you one.”
Seven consecutive points by Barber and Tucker answered a Matson Wainwright three to open the fourth and give GC a 51-47 edge. Those came in the paint and along the baseline, where the Warhawks connected at a 57 percent clip (20-for-35) on the evening.
Western Hills weaved the next seven, including a go-ahead three by Ruiz after Smith’s offensive rebound. Zach Semones (18) and Ruiz (15) led the Wolverines’ scoring, but GC contained them to a combined 3-for-9 from deep.
Great Crossing is off until 7:30 p.m. Saturday, when it takes on Madison Southern at Berea College.
“It’s on a foreign floor for both of us, 94-foot court, so it’s good (postseason) prep,” Page said. “They’re kind of like us, similar record. Our region is kind of up and down.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.