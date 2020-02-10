Great Crossing took its medicine Saturday night in the form of a 64-43 boys’ basketball loss at home to state title contender Fern Creek of Louisville, but the final margin was mildly deceiving on multiple levels.
The Warhawks were missing their leading scorer on the season, K.J. Tucker, due to the flu. Tucker’s presence likely wouldn’t have been enough to change the end result, but his absence surely didn’t help.
Also, GC (12-13) stayed close enough — down eight points midway through the third quarter — to justify a gamble here and there.
Tall, athletic Fern Creek (20-6) capitalized on every nook and cranny in the defense to put away the convincing victory.
“Second and third quarter we were fairly even, and then the fourth quarter we had to extend our defense,” GC coach Steve Page said. “You can’t just say we’re going to lose by 10 or 11 and just accept that. We decided we had to extend our defense, and they kind of carved it up a little bit.”
Jaden Rogers led the Tigers with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Zek Montgomery and Darrius Washington each tallied 10 points.
Neil Baker scored 11, Jaylen Barber 10 and Michael McKenzie nine for the Warhawks, whose diffi culties on the night were readily apparent when taking stock of their field goal attempts (33) and turnovers (22).
“They took 62 shots and we took 33. It’s kind of amazing with that stat that that we only lost by 20,” Page said. “Thirteen of those were unforced turnovers, and that’s not going to bode well for you in the end. Most of them were walks, speeding themselves up.”
Fern Creek fashioned a dozen points without a reply after Kalib Perry scored first for Great Crossing.
Rogers and Darius Lewis each knocked down a 3-pointer late in the period to give the Tigers a 20-9 cushion.
“They’re a good team. We’re a little short-handed as well,” Page said. “I thought early on we got down 8-2 on unforced errors. We didn’t make a couple of plays. I think they started off mentally not sure whether we could play with this team or not.”
A three from freshman Tim Fuller and consistent production down low from Perry and Barber helped GC hold Fern Creek to a stalemate in the second period.
In the third quarter, Tye Schureman’s 3-pointer and a pair of Barber free throws nosed the Warhawks within eight on two occasions before the Tigers roared back.
Great Crossing enjoyed some success with a rare 2-3 zone, as well as a rotation of Fuller, Daquis Brown and Kaspen Colbert that kept at least one freshman on the floor for most of the evening.
“In these games you’ve got to continue to try stuff different,” Page said. “For the most part I was proud how the kids competed. We could still improve our level as a whole for 32 minutes.
“We’ll hold our heads high coming out, because that team, they’re top 10, Sixth Region favorites and obviously would have a chance to go deep in the state tournament. I watched them play Bryan Station on film. Two minutes in, it was 10-0 and Bryan Station never got it past half-court, so I just turned it off. I just said, ‘This is making it worse.’”
Great Crossing will enjoy a more level playing field this week ... after Monday's 103-27 senior night trouncing of Frankfort Christian.
There's a Tuesday trip to Frankfort as the Warhawks attempt to finish 7-0 in the 41st District. GC will host Scott County and go for a season sweep of its city rival on Friday night.
“Obviously the most important week of the season,” Page said. “Some teams in our district are starting to play a little better. Hopefully we can continue to stay healthy.”