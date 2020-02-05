Not even a full season into its history, Great Crossing boys’ basketball is already well acquainted with the fickle fate of last-second shots for the win.
Sometimes, as was the case at a Christmas tournament in Logan County, those prayers produce answers that lead to great rejoicing. But more often than not, aptly demonstrated by defeats against Lafayette and now Woodford County, the last-second appeals go unmet.
Neil Baker’s spinning bid in the paint brushed off the front of the Warhawks’ rim as time expired Tuesday night, and the Yellow Jackets enjoyed the exultation in a 52-51 thriller.
Great Crossing (12-12) had a dozen seconds to drive the length the court and state its case after Dylan Blevins’ slash into the lane and floater vaulted Woodford County (14-11) in front.
“I wanted Neil to go downhill, because he was doing a good job downhill in the fourth quarter, and just make a play,” GC coach Steve Page said. “They went run-and-jump on Mike (McKenzie) on the wing, but Neil still got a great look at it. It just unfortunately didn’t go in.”
Six lead changes and five ties, all in the second half, provided ample drama after Woodford County rallied from an early 10-point deficit.
Baker’s two tying free throws with 1:08 to play and a go-ahead 3-pointer from K.J. Tucker at the 41-second mark gave the Warhawks a chance to salvage the night.
Instead, Jared Courtney — held to five points by a GC defense that also shut out second-leading Woodford scorer Anthony Tabor — found a cutting Blevins for the pivotal basket.
“The last play we did a good job defending for 25 or 30 seconds,” Page said. “I went with as big a lineup as possible to try to rebound in case they missed. They just got in the middle, and we didn’t defend the shot.”
Tucker topped Great Crossing with 13 points, while McKenzie added 12. Baker, uncertain if he would play after spraining an ankle in Saturday’s loss at Madison Southern, toughed it out to the tune of eight points and eight assists.
Ashton Myles-Devore scored 13, while Blevins bagged nine after not seeing the court in the first half for short-handed Woodford County. The Yellow Jackets’ top offensive threat, Hunter Penn, was sidelined with an injury.
“Our effort was better, (but not) the execution in some spots,” Page said.
“Fifteen turnovers is way too many, and 10 of them were from basically our three starting guards. That’s just too many turnovers against not a huge amount of pressure.”
Neither GC nor Woodford County, the program it replaced in the 41st District, has been any stranger to crunch time this season.
Thirteen of the Warhawks’ two-dozen games have been decided by six or fewer point, with GC winning six. Woodford County is now 6-5 in such battles.
As has been a recent trend, the Warhawks threatened to rip it open early, jumping out to a 15-6 lead. Tucker and Tye Schureman each knocked down an early 3-pointer, while McKenzie fueled the full-court attack with a pair of fast break buckets.
Even after threes by Brasley Gill and Brian White awakened Woodford late in the first period, McKenzie’s back-to-back bombs and a short jumper by Baker made it a 25-15 margin.
Myles-Devore drained a pair of second-chance threes on a closing 11-2 run that nudged the Jackets within a point.
“At halftime they had 11 offensive rebounds and we had 11 total rebounds,” Page said. “We also went four quarters, the last two at Madison Southern and the first two today, without Jaylen Barber taking a shot. You have open threes. Sometimes you take ‘em, but those aren’t always the best shot.”
Baker hooked with Barber for eight points down low in a back-and-forth third chapter. Woodford twice pulled even before consecutive baskets by Barber and McKenzie swung the pendulum back to the Warhawks.
The Jackets weren’t done, however, as evidenced by a Gill trey that gave Woodford its initial lead of the night to open the fourth.
Buoyed by its 44 percent efficiency from beyond the arc this season, Woodford was hit-and-miss (7-of-22) against an experimental GC defensive approach.
“That’s the longest extended time we’ve played zone. I just decided we were going to do a little something different tonight and stick with it,” Page said. “That’s the one thing about your non-conference games. You have the opportunity to just try something and see how it works out. I don’t know that that will remain a staple for us, but I didn’t think we did a terrible job. They made some long threes.”
Key offensive rebounds by Baker and freshman Kaspen Colbert, seeing his first varsity playing time, dug GC out of a two-possession hole after Myles-Devore sank two free throws with 1:59 to go.
Baker scored all four to tie it before finding Tucker for the 51-50 lead.
Great Crossing will face an even tougher assignment when Louisville’s Fern Creek comes to town for a 7:30 p.m. Saturday tip. The Warhawks, who have clinched the district’s top playoff seed with a 5-0 mark, round out that local slate with games against Frankfort Christian (home Monday) and Frankfort (away Tuesday).
“Fern Creek will be a tough one. They’re a top-10 team,” Page said. “Our two district games, even though we’ve clinched it, we want to keep it going.”
