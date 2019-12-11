One week doesn't sound like an agonizingly long time to wait for the first win in school history.
Given the close calls the Great Crossing boys' basketball team experienced over the weekend against Bryan Station and Ryle, it felt like a leap year, a blue moon and a month of Sundays to the Warhawks.
GC was ready to get that achievement out of its system and off its shoulders Tuesday night and did so with an unforgettable 60-54 win at East Jessamine.
“I think that one at Ryle really opened up our eyes,” said sophomore Tye Schureman, who scored all 11 of his points in the first half. “We started to think about how we really needed to get into this as a team. We needed to win this one tonight.”
Great Crossing (1-3) rode the shoulders of its seniors down the stretch.
Michael McKenzie, shut out Saturday in a frustrating 47-43 verdict against Ryle, returned to form with 17 points, including 3-for-4 from 3-point range. Jaylen Barber matched that with a career-best 17 on 6-for-8 shooting to go with seven rebounds.
K.J. Tucker combined eight points, seven assists and five rebounds with yeoman defensive work against Ben McNew. He held the Jaguars' star to 13 points, half the total McNew scored in a win over Sayre last week.
“We lost games back-to-back we should have won,” Tucker said. “There's no excuse for it. You think about it a lot, because the first win's always the biggest. We got this one now, so I think everything's going to fall into place.”
East Jessamine (1-2) had no answers down the stretch for the 6-foot-8 Barber, whose seven consecutive GC points expanded what was a tenuous 38-33 lead entering the fourth quarter. His 3-point play made it a 47-39 margin with 3:34 to go.
The Warhawks warded off the Jaguars despite having Barber, Tucker, Schureman and Neil Baker in deep foul trouble.
“It was a close game, it was right there, and I felt really good at halftime,” said Steve Page, who also picked up his initial win as a varsity head coach. “We kind of changed our attack method and really focused. I kind of scripted out the first 12 plays.
“We didn't even run all 12, because Jaylen got in foul trouble, but I think I had ‘throw the ball to the post’ on nine of them. We were in a concerted effort of taking advantage of a mismatch. We just focused in on it and kept staying on it the whole time, and then other kids just played off it. We asked for him to really shoulder the load, and he did.”
GC answered McNew's three with layups by Tucker and McKenzie, followed by two McKenzie free throws, down the stretch.
The Warhawks' parlayed that paint success into a best-ever 52.4 field goal percentage at night's end. Everyone agreed, however, that GC set the tone at the other end of the court.
“We just defended well. We had a good game plan going into it, and we executed down the stretch really well,” McKenzie said. “I think we were ready to win. I think we were ready to change what we weren't doing before to making positive plays and just being positive overall after the rough start we had to the beginning of the season. Now I think we'll start clicking more.”
McKenzie and Schureman nailed consecutive 3-pointers in the second quarter to erase East Jessamine's modest early lead.
Schureman hit two more from deep to give GC a 24-23 edge at the break.
“I think hitting shots was mostly the thing. A lot of us had a really good shooting night, over 50 percent as a team. We just really bonded together tonight,” Schureman said. “Playing hard, with heart. Getting rebounds, going in there, being tough and not letting people score over us.”
Seven ties and six lead changes made the first two-and-half quarters closely resemble the previous two defeats.
A slow-moving finish gave those ghosts a chance a stick around a while longer.
“It got to I think 57-46, and you feel really good, you feel like the game's over, but those last couple minutes are really tough,” Page said. “We were up nine, and I think East Jessamine had given up at that point, and we took a bad shot. We took three or four straight possessions where we rushed shots, so we had to call timeout. We settled them down.”
Barber and Baker each knocked down a pair of free throws in the final 31 seconds to slam the door.
“Energy, a lot of energy and heart,” Schureman said of the fourth quarter. “We played really hard tonight. Jaylen played hard tonight, honestly. He came out and showed what he can do, and the rest of us just fell into place.”
Page credited assistant coach Tamron Manning for the successful scouting report on the Jaguars.
The coach, who said the opening-week losses cost him more than a few hours of sleep, added that he stayed up until midnight on the eve of the breakthrough win watching East Jessamine film.
“After this weekend it was a lot of soul-searching not only for me but also the kids,” Page said. “We felt like we were a lot better than we showed the first week, but at the same point the record speaks volumes no matter how you feel.”
If winning is contagious, the reversal of fortune comes at an ideal time for the Warhawks.
They're off until Saturday, when they host Lincoln of Cambridge City, Indiana, at 2 p.m. Rivalry games against Franklin County in the 41st District and Scott County in the 11th Region follow next week.
“We know how it feels to win one now, and we don't want to go back to where we started,” Tucker said. “It's kind of refuse to lose at this point.”
“I played 11 kids, and they all played their role,” Page added. “I told them this game's going to be all about our heart, whether you have enough in you to decide enough is enough, and I think they just decided it was.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.