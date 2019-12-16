On the heels of its first win as a program, Great Crossing boys' basketball looked a little flat-footed in the first quarter of Saturday afternoon's Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Challenge Cup opener against Lincoln of Cambridge City, Indiana.
The Warhawks kept that foot to the accelerator for the duration and exploded to an 87-53 victory.
In addition to the team's record point total, senior guard K.J. Tucker set the new program's individual high-water mark by scoring 27 of his 29 points in the second half.
“We didn't come out with the energy we needed,” Tucker said. “They got us playing too slow. One we sped them up and got into our fast break, everything just fell.”
Tye Schureman was 4-from-5 from beyond the 3-point arc, sinking one in each quarter, on his way to 14 points.
Senior front court reserve Skylar Feezor was a catalyst in GC’s sometimes stagnant first half and into the third quarter, finishing with a career-high 11 points on perfect 5-for-5 shooting. Four of his team-best six rebounds came by way of the offensive glass.
“Just getting some rebounds, pushing it harder, getting some open looks,” Feezor said of the keys to Great Crossing's getaway. “Once we started hitting, we started pushing it harder. We had a slow start, but I think it helped us coming out off a win.”
Michael McKenzie's 10 points included a 3-point play that gave the Warhawks (2-3) the lead for good a half-second before intermission. It evolved into an 11-0 run when Tucker drove the right baseline for a bucket and Feezor and Tucker canned consecutive corner threes to open the third.
“They finally decided to give some effort in the second quarter and didn't stop,” GC coach Steve Page said. “The second half we attacked the basket. We were much more athletic than they were. I don't know, they played (Friday) night and we didn't, so that may have made a difference. They took a two-hour bus trip this morning and we didn't, so they ran out of legs, I would say.”
Alex Bertsch and Dillion Asher led Lincoln (5-2) with 11 and 10 points, respectively. With the exception of Asher's layup off the Golden Eagles' press breaker for their initial basket of the second half, however, all the duo's points were scored prior to intermission.
Lincoln's hot start produced an 18-7 lead after eight minutes and led to 50 percent shooting for the game, but 20 turnovers — including five combined steals from Tucker and McKenzie — spelled doom for the out-of-state squad.
“They're really good shooters. We just had to limit the shots they took,” Tucker said. “We're getting to where we need to be now, and when we bring the effort we need, we're going to be a pretty scary team when we get after people.”
Page wasn't pleased with that energy during Lincoln's 11-2 opening run, to the point that he yanked all five starters and didn't reintroduce them until the Golden Eagles built a 21-9 lead on Cameron Gwin's three early in the second period.
Neil Baker, Tucker and super-sub Feezor answered the wake-up call with a 6-0 surge. After a brief interruption by Bertsch's trifecta, Schureman and Jaylen Barber scored seven unanswered points to get GC within two.
“We knew they were going to shoot a lot of threes. We knew they were going to back cut a lot,” Page said. “That was also frustrating, because the back cut play we knew we were getting, they ran it on us once or twice after we specifically went through it in practice.
Great Crossing, which broke into the win column Tuesday at East Jessamine, put its three days of preparation to good use and found answers for Lincoln's zone defense.
“After playing Ryle last Saturday, and we had not spent a lot of time on zone offense,” Page said. “We knew East Jessmaine wouldn't zone us and this team would, so we spent Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and even (Saturday) morning in our shoot-around working on our zone offense and getting some movement. It showed, but we just finally started running the court, too.”
Tucker's traditional 3-point play capped a 15-point third quarter. He added a dozen in an abbreviated fourth.
Layups and open threes were the fuel for the Warhawks' relentless 24-for-30 shooting performance in the second half. Transition played an integral role, as well.
“We had some lazy defense in the beginning,” Feezor said. “I think once we started pressuring them, they didn't feel comfortable with the ball and just threw it away.”
Feezor's minutes were crucial in spelling Barber, who scored six points and blocked three shots after missing two days of practice due to illness.
“Skylar was really good today. He came in and definitely gave us a lift,” Page said. “He seemed like he controlled the boards a little bit. He probably has the best basketball IQ of anybody we have on our team. This summer he would be like, 'Coach, let's run this, let's run that.’ He definitely did come in and steadied us up.”
Great Crossing will host Franklin County in its 41st District opener Tuesday before the short trip to Scott County on Thursday.
Page has referred to it all along as the real start to the Warhawks' season.
“As much as our kids are looking forward to Thursday, for us, based on our district. Tuesday is a much more important game and our most important game of the year to this point, because it counts in district seeding,” the coach said. “You want to win them all, but if we can only win seven games the rest of the (regular season), I know which seven I would pick. They would be our district games.”
