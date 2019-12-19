Milestones and famous firsts are the rule for every Great Crossing High School athletic team this season.
While boys’ basketball notched both its initial victory and first winning streak last week, one intangible breakthrough moment remained to be seen. The Warhawks wanted to dominate a game from beginning to end.
GC took care of that business in a perfect place Tuesday night, dismissing Franklin County, 70-43, in its 41st District debut.
“The kids are growing in confidence from game to game,” Great Crossing coach Steve Page said. “That first week, I felt as soon as we got one that hopefully we could go on a little roll, and we’ve done that.”
Jaylen Barber fueled the third consecutive win for GC (3-3) with 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots and was named Galvin’s player of the game on the Birds’ Nest Broadcasting Network.
K.J. Tucker matched Barber’s game-high 17 points. Michael McKenzie scored 10 of his 12 in the second half, and point guard Neil Baker supplemented his season-high 12 points with five assists and three steals against only two turnovers.
“This is not the same team you saw the first week when we came out,” Tucker said of GC, which preceded the current run with two losses by four points or fewer. “Everybody’s a lot more enthusiastic now. We’re locked in. Our practices are a lot different. We bring energy all the time. It’s been great.”
Great Crossing jumped out to a 16-8 lead and out-scored Franklin County (3-3, 1-1) through everycheckpoint that followed.
The Warhawks held the Flyers to 34 percent shooting while GC’s half-court defense goaded FC into 18 giveaways.
We really didn’t press that much, so our turnovers, we had to work for them, but we still got ‘em,” Barber said.
Tucker and Baker’s ability to get to the rim or find a mismatch for Barber in the paint accelerated the early advantage.
“We’ve been off to slow start after slow start, so I told them our goal was to get in the 20s and hold
them below 10, and 16-8, we’ll take it,” Page said. “I knew if we set the tone early it would carry on the entire game.”
Even with a modest run at the end of the half, helped by GC’s less-than-ideal shot selection in the waning moments, Franklin County could only close the gap to 32-20.
The Warhawks allowed only eight points in the third period, when McKenzie’s drives and Barber’s dunks put the issue out of reach.
“We passed the ball, ran good offense. We had a few more turnovers than we’d like, but we can change that,” Barber said. “Every game we’re getting better. We’re all starting to meld to each other, figure out what each other’s game is. Happy to see where we go after this.”
Baker’s direction of the offense and ability to take what the Franklin County defense gave him (4-for-5 shooting) was a key throughout.
The steady senior only left the court for a minute or two due to a “dead leg” after a collision while chasing a loose ball in the third quarter.
“That is the best game that he’s played,” Page said. “He didn’t worry about anything else. He just worried about being our floor general. He had his best scoring night, but that wasn’t why I thought he played well.”
Tucker continued his recent tear. The Warhawks’ leading scorer on the season, at just under 20 points per game, Tucker tallied 25 of his 27 Saturday in the second half against Lincoln of Cambridge City, Indiana.
He heard his coach’s message, loud and clear, that the real season started Tuesday night.
“It’s our first district game. We know how important it is,” Tucker said. “We want to be the No. 1 seed going into tournament time, so we’re going to come out with high energy every time. We ain’t gonna let nobody beat us.
“We really locked in, We focused on the people we need to focus on. We researched the team a lot before we played them. We knew what they wanted to do.”
At 6-foot-8 with ever improving stamina, Barber remains a matchup problem for all opponents.
Even against a couple of Flyers his own height, Barber continued his run of double-doubles.
“Jaylen had a whale of a basketball game. He was everywhere at both ends of the floor,” Page said.
“That’s what we’ve been trying to do from day one was get him to run the floor and be a force for us.
“I’m proud of all of them. I don’t think we could have had a better outcome. Eight, nine days ago we
were 0-3 and not feeling very good about ourselves.”
Franklin County, coached by SCHS Athletics Hall of Famer Tony Wise, received a team-high 15 points from Zyshonne Atkinson. Zac Cox added 12.
While it isn’t a district showdown, Great Crossing knows all eyes in the community will be onvits game Thursday night at Scott County. More than 6,000 fans attended the inaugural football game in August. Hundreds milled around during the schools’ first hoop scrimmage in June, a game that counted for next to nothing.
“I’ll still stand by tonight’s more important than Thursday night, but I told them now you can focus on Thursday,” Page said. “I said I tried my best to keep you away from that, and I think I did a pretty good job of that. It will be fun. I hope the community comes out in droves.”
“It’s about us,” he continued. “We’re going to prepare for Scott County, but it’s about us getting better. We’ve got a long season ahead of us. As long as we can continue to focus on the GC jersey and do things the right way, we’ll see what happens.”