It was an intense, inspired, dramatic weekend for Great Crossing boys' basketball in Logan County, just not the perfect one with the movie-script ending the Warhawks craved.
GC put the host team on the ropes early Sunday night in the championship game of the Roy's Bar-B-Que/Southern National Bank Classic, then summoned its third fourth-quarter rally in as many days before the Cougars escaped with an 80-72 and the post-Christmas title.
Wins over Hopkinsville and Louisville Collegiate by a total of four points, the latter on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Neil Baker, gave GC (6-5) a chance to bring home some hardware from its first-ever holiday tournament.
“We're proud of second place, but we also feel a little bit disappointed that we didn't come away with the win,” GC coach Steve Page said. “We went down there thinking that if we played our best, with high energy and effort, we would have a chance. We've just got to be more consistent with that energy and effort.”
Michael McKenzie scored a career-high 32 points on 12-for-16 shooting in the championship game. Jaylen Barber bolstered the Warhawks with 16 points and nine rebounds, while Baker combined 13 points with seven assists. K.J. Tucker added 10 points.
GC jumped out to a 7-0 lead before Logan County took control with an extended run for the remainder of the first quarter and much of the second.
“They called a timeout and cut it to 11-7, and then No. 1 (Anthony Woodard) hit back-to-back threes to give them the lead,” Page said. “We could have been guarding him a little closer, but they were good, rise-up shots.”
Logan County (9-3) stretched out to its largest lead of the night at a baker's dozen, 31-18, before Great Crossing scored the final six points of the half.
GC carried that momentum out of the locker room and pulled within two, 46-44, going into the final eight minutes. That period played out at a breakneck pace, with the Cougars again expanding the lead to double digits at 54-44 with six minutes left.
The Cougars edged the Warhawks, 34-30, in a wild final chapter.
“So we scored 50 in the second half and only gained one point on them,” Page said. “That tells you our defense wasn't really doing what it should, and that has been our Achilles' heel all year. It's been a problem for us at both ends, because defense is really where you build your offense.”
Dalton Thompson led four Logan County scorers in double digits with 20 points. Thompson was 6-for-6 to lead the Cougars' rock-solid 15-of-17 performance from the free-throw line,
Woodard wound up with 19, Nathaniel Vick 17 and Jay Hardison 13 for Logan County.
“They were plus-nine over us in second chance points, so the glass was where they built some distance,” Page said. “We also lost a couple of kids in transition. They had three kids who were fairly athletic, plus us a shooter, and that left us defensively in some difficult spots.”
Woodard (seven assists) and Jose Nazario (nine points, six assists) were playmakers for Logan County on a night when both teams shot 29-for-55 (52,7 percent) from the field.
Great Crossing missed eight of 18 from the line on the way to only its second loss in the past eight games.
“It's a little frustrating as a coaching staff, because we had such a good week against Franklin County and Scott County (before Christmas), but I don't know if our guys realize that 100 percent of the reason we won those games was due to our energy and effort,” Page said. “That's what got us from 0-3 to where we are now, and if we do that consistently, that’s how we will continue to be successful.”
Baker's 30-foot bomb at the buzzer gave Great Crossing a thrilling and improbable 55-54 victory over Louisville Collegiate on Saturday night, vaulting the Warhawks into the championship game in Russellville.
Great Crossing rallied from a six-point deficit in the final 90 seconds of regulation before the wild finish.
“We got a bucket, and then they missed the front end of a one-and-one. We got another bucket, then they missed another front end,” Page said. “Then we were still down two when they missed another, and K.J. got fouled and made both. So they definitely gave us our opportunity by missing the free throws, but that's part of the game.”
Chez Moore's layup put the Titans on top by two points with four seconds remaining.
Without a timeout or any hesitation, Tucker flipped an in-bounds pass to Baker, who shuffled it ahead to McKenzie.
“In our previous timeout, we drew up a play where it went from Neil to Michael,” Page said. “So it almost worked out that way, just the opposite.”
McKenzie spun away from a defender and delivered a no-look bounce pass to Baker, who had enough time to catch and shoot from just inside the half court logo. The shot swished through the net as time expired.
Baker scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half. McKenzie also finished with 19 for GC.
“I don't know if it was Neil's best overall game, but it was his best offensive game,” Page said. “Great play by him, both to have the presence of mind to know how much time we had, and then the shot. It was one of those shots where even while it was still in midair, (junior varsity coach) Matt Walls stood up and said, 'That's good.' And it was, and of course our guys went nuts.”
Moore had game highs of 20 points and 13 rebounds for Louisville Collegiate (8-2). Drew Manning added 12 points.
“He's very good, and it was a little bit of a mismatch for us, because we didn't want Jaylen getting into foul trouble, so we put K.J. on him,' Page said of Moore. “And if you look at the stats, (Moore) being 6-for-15, he did a pretty god job against a guy who's at least five or six inches taller.”
McKenzie and Baker went a combined 13-for-20 from and combined for five 3-pointers.
The Warhawks led 27-21 at halftime after holding the Titans to nine points in the second period. Louisville Collegiate turned the tables with a 22-12 third-period advantage.
Baker's shot represented the sixth lead change of the game, There were four ties.
It was the fifth GC game decided by six or fewer points this season. The Warhawks have won the past three of those.
GC was on the other end in Friday's thrilling 53-50 win over Hopkinsville, waiting to see if that last-second shot would go down.
Hopkinsville had two good looks at the potential game-tying three, the second rattling in-and-out as time expired.
McKenzie, Tucker and Barber each scored 11 points for Great Crossing. McKenzie tied the game with a second-chance 3-pointer, then put the Warhawks in front by virtue of an old-fashioned 3-point play with 1:49 left.
“The first one I missed the shot, and then Tye (Schureman) tipped the ball to Neil (Baker), who made a perfect pass to get it back to me,” McKenzie said. “Then for the and-one, we spread the floor for me, I made a move and saw a bunch of guys coming after it. So I just shot it, and they fouled me.”
GC left the door ajar with an 8-for-16 showing from the free-throw line, but Tyler Sparks knocked one down to make it a 3-point lead in the closing seconds.
“We told the kids that we were the better team, but that they were capable of beating us if they played harder than we did, and they played harder than we did,” Page said. “Instead of playing hard for 32 minutes, we play for three then take five off, then maybe pick it up for three more.”
Barber was double and triple-teamed on the offensive end but still managed a game-high 16 rebounds, 10 on the defensive glass to limit Hopkinsville's second opportunities.
“They were just very physical,” Barber said. “They beat me up like a rag doll.”
Baker battled foul trouble to finish with four assists.
GC trailed 7-2 before scoring 16 of the next 18 points to take its largest lead of the game. Key bench contributions from Sparks, Dominique Smiley and Kalib Perry (seven combined points) helped stave off the Tigers' comeback and left the Warhawks in front, 26-24, at intermission.
“Losing Neil for all but about four minutes of the half kind of took us out of our flow,” Page said, “But I was planning to play a lot of kids, and that's how the game played out.”
Hopkinsville used a late free throw to grab a 38-37 lead at the end of three. Don Victor's 3-pointer was one of the few fourth-quarter highlights for the Tigers among McKenzie's heroics.
Friday's finish reminded McKenzie of a last-second loss to Bryan Station earlier this month.
“I think it's very important for us to win a game that kind of played out the same way at the end,” he said.
Page picked the Logan County tournament, three hours from home, after his team's original Christmas shootout in Boyle County was canceled. GC also went bowling and took in a Western Kentucky-Belmont men's basketball game.
“It's a chance to stay in a hotel, grow together as a team and face some teams we wouldn't normally see. That's 100 percent why I scheduled it,” he said. “It's six Western Kentucky teams and one from Louisville. That being said, just about all our kids had a set of parents here, so we had a nice crowd.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.