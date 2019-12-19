Scott County trailed by five with 12 seconds remaining and had three remaining timeouts.
Mikaleb Coffey’s catch-and-shoot 3-pointer from Chase Grigsby cut the deficit to two.
“Chase gave it up,” Glenn said. “He probably should have just drove it in and got a layup, but Mikaleb pulled in and banked a three.”
The Cards fouled Penn, who missed the first free throw. SC used a timeout to ice his second attempt, which also fell off the rim.
Scott County grabbed the rebound and quickly signaled for its final timeout, which was awarded along with a little more than a second put back on the elapsed clock.
Glenn borrowed from his multi-sport players’ background to design the final play.
“I told Mikaleb we’re goingto try to run you one way, give you a fly route,” Glenn said. “And Chase is a good shortstop, so he’s going to throw it to you.
I also put Micah (Glenn, the coach’s sophomore son) in. I told them to just line up for a three and win it if you can.”
The ball was deflected, and it bounced around to the younger Glenn.
“A guy grabs Micah’s arm. He picks the ball up to shoot it,” the coach said. “Another one hits him right on the back. No call. I don’t even know where my suit coat went after that.”
Elias Richardson finished with a game-high 24 points and six rebounds for Scott County.
Hamilton and Leake fouled out with 15 and 10 points, respectively.
Jared Courtney had 19 points to lead Woodford County (2-5), which gained a measure of revenge for two losses at SC last year, including a last-minute verdict in the Toyota Classic championship.
“We milled around, gave up 24 points in the first quarter. We had good shots that wouldn’t fall, and we just weren’t guarding,” Glenn said. “We let them execute, but we also let them drive on us. They drove hard, and the middle
drive killed us.”
SC was down by nine points after that opening eight minutes and seven, 36-29, at the half. The Cards’ late rally in the third period, a 10-2 run, cut
it to four at 52-48.
“I’m glad that they didn’t fold under it,” Glenn said. “We put ourselves where we had it in a workable spot."
After committing only nine total turnovers in its wins last week over Lexington Christian and Jeffersonville, Indiana, SC gave it away eight times in the first half and 11 overall to Woodford County.
Hamilton blocked four shots and Richardson made a pair of steals to highlight SC’s defensive effort.
“We had to sit Aaron down the first half with three fouls. Two of them were (questionable)," Glenn said. “A couple of Terrin’s drives late in the game, there was hard contact and no call. But you go on the road, that’s what you’re gonna get.”
Scott County hosts Great Crossing in the inaugural “Battle of the Birds” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Both teams will be looking to nudge above the break-even mark in addition to the coveted bragging rights. Glenn said Wednesday’s practice was a key, because each of the Cards’ three losses has been preceded by a sluggish workout.
“I know you can throw records out. It’s all going to come down to guarding and rebounding,” Glenn said. “We were right there, but it’s going to come down to the toughness of getting those stops.
“We’re going to find that, but I said, guys, we’re going to have to quit losing games to learn lessons. That’s not what wins you a championship. Consistency is what’s going to get us where we need to be.”