In both sports and the grander scheme of life, Thursday was consumed by encroaching dark skies and the sometimes futile quest of seeking silver linings.
Scott County High School boys' basketball coach Tim Glenn, so adept at using those faint gleams of optimism to fuel growth spurts in a remarkable rookie campaign, did his best to channel the power of one more.
Heads were bowed in disbelief, the collective answers inside them few, after SC learned that its hopes for a KHSAA Sweet 16 state championship were at least delayed, likely dashed, due to public health concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I kind of joked with the guys,” Glenn said. “I said there have only been two teams in Scott County history who could say they didn't lose their last game. That was 1998 and 2007. I told them now they're in pretty good company.”
Scott County won the state championship to conclude those seasons.
The Cardinals have also experienced the empty feeling of being the last to lose, as runner-up five times, including both of the past two years. SC was scheduled to make its fourth consecutive appearance in the event next week before the KHSAA announced an indefinite postponement Thursday in the middle of the girls' tournament.
In the information age, that news traveled too quickly, denying Glenn the time to prepare his speech and soften the blow.
“They knew it before I did. Of course they had their phones and were following all the reporters on Twitter,” Glenn said. “A couple of them sent me texts and screenshots. I just tried to say hang on, let's wait and meet at 4 o'clock and figure out what's going on.”
Practice was scheduled to begin at that hour. Instead, coaches Glenn and Chris Willhite distributed 11th Region championship T-shirts to brighten what was a glum, sudden and likely last meeting as a group.
In its official announcement, the KHSAA left open the possibility of completing the tournaments in the spring. Even if the spread and threat of illness diminish, the logistics of overlapping sports seasons and contractual obligations to Rupp Arena would make that a difficult undertaking.
“I did read the original release from them that just said it's postponed, so I guess maybe there is a glimmer of hope there,” Glenn said. “I told the guys today I hope that means there's still a small chance we can play these games. But then when it came down that they canceled the NCAA tournament, I think it probably nixed that.”
Thursday's one girls’ game at Rupp — South Laurel's upset of No. 1 Sacred Heart — had the distinction as one of the final sporting events played in America before a widespread shutdown of professional, college and high school sports.
The NBA and NHL have each suspended their seasons. The NCAA tournament, a March pastime that perennially persuades even the most casual fans to fill out a predictive bracket, has been shelved. Golf postponed its Masters, which was not due to begin for almost a month. Closest to home, Keeneland announced that at least the first days of its spring meet would be closed to spectators.
Even as the coaches watched film and prepared practice plans earlier in the week, they could see the writing on the wall.
“The KHSAA, (commissioner) Julian Tackett, that's a thankless job. They knew what were dealing with,” Glenn said. “Their hands were tied when everybody else started canceling. You really can't hold the event at that point.”
In a separate announcement Friday, the KHSAA imposed a “dead period” for all sports through Sunday, April 12. Even with a remote chance of a hoop tournament redux, teams would not have played together for more than a month.
Scott Count's five upperclassmen — Terrin Hamilton, Aaron Leake, Josh Bredwood, Silas Emongo and Chrispin Mudekereza — were foremost in Glenn's mind as the word came down.
“The other guys get to come back and take another shot at it next year, but you absolutely feel terrible for the seniors,” he said. “These guys earned the right to play in the state tournament. Unfortunately it's not something they're going to be able to do.”
Their coach tried his best to put the events in real-world perspective. He reminded the players that other seemingly unfair turns of fate, often beyond their control, await them as adults.
“Like I was telling them, it's almost like in life when you finally get a great job,” Glenn said. “You've gone all the way to the top. You've got all kinds of people coming to see you. You've got a huge office with a big desk. And then somebody comes along and pulls the rug out from under you. When you get right down to it, there are a lot of things in life for which there is no explanation, and you don't really even know what to say about it.”
Glenn noted that a few what-ifs could be held in a positive or negative light.
Had Kentucky seen its first coronavirus cases a week or two earlier, district and region tournaments might never have been played. Scott County, which won four of those five games to finish at 19-16, would have gone into the history books as a .500 team and a historical footnote.
Now, they have the memories, medals, the strands of net, and yes, the T-shirts to show they were champions.
“If it worked out a little differently, nobody ever would have seen what this team was able to accomplish,” Glenn said.
A preacher's son and a man of outspoken faith, Glenn admitted to his team that his own default setting is to feel hurt and upset. But he also told them this is a time to be thankful for their health and recognize that the tournament was sacrificed because it could have fostered a crisis situation for countless others.
“I told them there's nothing wrong with being mad, being frustrated. Something was taken away from them that's not their fault. It's nobody's fault,” Glenn said. “Sometimes there are things in life where you've just got to give it to the Lord and let Him handle it. I'm an imperfect human being, and if I didn't have that ability, I probably wouldn't handle it very well.
“What we did is important. It's very important. But there are things in life that are more important, and even though it's a hard lesson, right now we just have to realize that.”
Glenn counseled his players to put their energy into something positive while school and sports are canceled in the coming weeks. He'll put his money where his mouth is.
“The guys from TV were here today, and one was like, 'I don't know what we're going to do now.' I told ’em come on back in a couple weeks and we'll go turkey hunting,” Glenn said with his trademark enthusiasm. “Or I have two kayaks, two canoes. We'll go put those in the water.”