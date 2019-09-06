With their showdown against each other set for next Thursday afternoon, the Scott County and Great Crosssing boys’ golf teams tuned up with Wednesday conference wins.
SC stopped Franklin County, 160-169, at home. Eighth-grader Alex Bennett was medalist with an even par 36, followed by Ethan Flanders with 40, Kyle VanValkenburg (41), Liam Spurlock (43) and Blake Ford (54).
GC improved to 3-1 in league play by nipping Anderson County, 179-181, on the road.
Grant Cambron led the Warhawks with 41. Landon Bergman (44), Ian VanSteenbergh (46), Ashton Cochran (48) and Gunner Kline (52) completed the lineup.