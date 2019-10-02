LEXINGTON — Scott County and Great Crossing boys’ golf know the future challenge of earning the one-and-only KHSAA state team berth out of loaded Region 9 won’t be any picnic in the coming years.
Both young teams put down some important and impressive building blocks, though, in Tuesday’s region championship at Kearney Hill Golf Links.
Scott County shot 326 to finish sixth out of 18 teams in the competition, while Great Crossing (334) rounded out the upper half of the field in ninth.
Three local players also had a legitimate chance to earn one of the seven individual invites to the state showcase.
Grant Cambron, the only senior on either team, posted a 3-over 75 and waited by the clubhouse for about two hours to find out if it would be enough to win a ticket to Bowling Green.
Red numbers later in the afternoon sealed his fate. Cambron finished a single shot shy of a three-way playoff for the final berth.
Ethan Flanders and Alex Bennett each had similarly high hopes with cards at even par after their first nine holes.
Late struggles sent both Cardinals sliding down the list to 78 at day’s end.
Kyle VanValkenburg of Scott County and Ashton Cochran of Great Crossing both provided one of the day’s highlights with matching 79s.
It was the lowest 18-hole score of each player’s career.
Liam Spurlock completed Scott County’s scoring quartet with a 91, while Wyatt Holbrook carded an even 100.
For Great Crossing, Landon Bergman fired 88, Jacob Caudill 92 and Ian VanSteenbergh 93.
Lexington Christian Academy, led by Alexander Bassell (68) and Jansen Preston (69), put together a team score of 290 to edge Madison Central by three shots.
Henry Clay and Lafayette tied for third at 307, followed by Paul Laurence Dunbar (315) and SC.
Lexington Catholic (331) and Sayre (333) finished just ahead of GC, with Model five strokes back to round out the top 10.
Bennett, Flanders and Cambron each won all-conference honors last week, anchoring two programs that prospered through the opening of the new school and the overall statewide drop in Kentucky high school golf participation.
Great Crossing’s 13 players led a total of 21 who competed for the county’s two boys’ programs this summer and fall under first-year head coaches Steven Conley of the Warhawks and Bryan Flanders of the Cardinals.
