Welcome to your new neighborhood, Great Crossing boys' soccer.
The Warhawks shattered their shiny-new school record for goals in a game by a pair in their 41st District opener Tuesday night, issuing a clear message with an 8-2 home rout of Frankfort.
“What was nice is the fact that we came out and set that tone early,” Great Crossing coach Nick Maxwell. “This is a team that if you let them hang in for very long, they're going to build confidence and really challenge, and we kind of crushed that early.”
In addition to raising eyebrows with its first impression, GC (6-1-2 overall, 1-0 district) sought to get last Thursday's initial loss to Bryan Station out of its system, and Frankfort (8-5, 1-2) was the unfortunate new rival in its way.
“We wanted to take it to them tonight,” GC senior Bradyn Johnson said after serving up two goals and an assist. “Especially because we lost last week. We wanted to come out hot. First district game, and you want to make a statement after a disappointing first loss.”
Keagan Morrin and Brayden Ward each added two goals for the Warhawks. Brice Cole contributed a goal and an assist. Rodolfo Flores also found the net on behalf of Great Crossing, which split its attack evenly with four goals in each half.
Morrin and Ward got on the board before many spectators had the chance to settle into the just-opened, A-frame bleachers on the west side of the pitch.
Johnson set up Flores around the 15-minute mark, and the rout was on.
“We needed to take care of business early, get off to an early start,” Johnson said. “Today we scored the first five minutes of the game and got comfortable, where at Station we let it drag on, got down 1-0 and then had to step up in the second half.”
Even after Frankfort striker Reed Miklavcic stopped the bleeding with a pretty left-footed goal, his 23rd of the season, Johnson cleaned up an offering from Isaac Moore at the far post only 20 seconds later.
Great Crossing rallied with consecutive goals to take the lead at Bryan Station before giving up two in the final 20 minutes of a 3-2 loss.
The Warhawks were back to their old selves against the Panthers, surpassing the six goals they scored against both Scott County and East Jessamine earlier in the season.
“The biggest thing tonight, the intensity was there, the focus was there,” Maxwell said. “Coming off that Station loss, it kind of re-centered us and gave us some perspective on where we sit in the world of soccer around here. It's OK to have that occasionally. Now we know where we're at, and we can kind of keep rolling forward hopefully.”
Cole had a foot in the next two goals. He found Ward up the middle to make it 5-1 with 34:19 remaining.
He put himself on the board with pure hustle six minutes later. After pushing a perfect through ball to Ward, Cole followed the play and was in the right place to pounce when Frankfort goalkeeper Sam Yocum couldn't get all of his clearing attempt.
Moments after he was robbed on a rocket that rang the crossbar, Morrin made good on a penalty kick for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.
Ward (seven), Johnson (six) and Flores (four) all have shown a nose for the net, as well.
“I thought we finished a lot better today,” Johnson said. “Everybody has a role.”
Nick Coats' work in the midfield and Isaac Sullivan's effort in goal helped the Warhawks ward off persistent pressure and craft quick transitions.
“District nights can go either way sometimes regardless of the quality,” Maxwell said. “We gave away two pretty soft goals that we've got to correct, because other teams aren't going to allow us to put up eight on them.”
Great Crossing travels to Louisville DeSales for a Saturday afternoon contest before taking on top-five Woodford County at home next Tuesday. District games remain against Western Hills (Sept. 26) and Franklin County (Oct. 1).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.