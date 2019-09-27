FRANKFORT — With two trays of celebratory cupcakes awaiting Bradyn Johnson and his Great Crossing boys' soccer teammates, the birthday boy – man, rather, as he turned 18 Thursday – served up the main course with a highlight-film game-winning goal against Western Hills.
Thomas Disney set up Johnson's fancy footwork in the opening minutes of a 41st District showdown at Capitol View Park. The Warhawks kept peppering the Wolverines' defensive third all night long, to a degree that wasn't adequately reflected in the final score of 3-0.
“Big 18 today and scored on his birthday, which is always nice. It was a nice finish,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “The second goal was good, and then we kind of took the foot off the gas a little bit. The second half we re-accelerated and really hit it, but only buried one early on. I think everyone might have been a little too eager, and we seemed to play a little bit slower tonight.”
Rodolfo Flores and Brayden Ward provided the second and third strikes for Great Crossing (8-2-2 overall, 2-0 district), which did more than enough to set up a Tuesday tussle with Franklin County on the same parched pitch with the top seed in the district playoffs at stake.
GC had another apparent goal by Zach Shelton disallowed due to a handling call. Several others found the crossbar or were tipped away by Wolverines' goalkeeper Matthew Meyer.
Western Hills had not choice but to tip their cap to Johnson after his attention-grabbing seventh goal of the season.
“Thomas Disney and I kind of had that connection going. He tapped it out, teed it up,” Johnson said. “I lifted my arm and pointed to the spot, and he placed it. I tapped it up to myself, hit it on the volley (with the other foot), and it ended up going top corner.”
Flores made it 2-0 with a rocket that may have ricocheted off a defender from Western Hills (3-6-4, 0-3) before it eluded Meyer.
The Wolverines held the Warhawks in check until intermission. It was the busiest stretch of the game for GC keeper Isaac Sullivan en route to his fourth shutout.
“What I told them (at halftime) is if it doesn't work 50 times, it's not going to work that 51st, so we've got to do a better job of changing what is not working,” Maxwell said. “We tried a couple different players in the midfield to calm things down and not hit that deep, direct ball every time. It worked a little bit, but we've got to be more clinical around the box.”
Ward accounted for the final margin with a left-footer to the lower right corner of the net six minutes into the second half. Jacob Coats placed the ball forward for the easy finish.
GC showed no negative aftereffects from an emotional home win over No. 13 Woodford County on Tuesday.
“We kind of want to go on a big run,” Johnson said. “Senior nights (even as the visiting team) are a bit weird. We probably should have taken it a little more seriously in the second half.”
The winner of Tuesday's GC-FC battle will face Western Hills again in the playoffs with a trip to the regional tournament at stake.
Sandwiched around that contest for the Warhawks are two home games, 8 p.m. Saturday against Lexington Christian, and senior night versus Shelby County on Thursday.
“They were able to put this game away early, even if the score line is not quite what it should have been,” Maxwell said. “Western Hills caused us some problems because their back line stayed deeper than what a lot of teams do to us. That's part of it. We know what we've got to do to improve next time.”
