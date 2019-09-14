LEXINGTON — Great Crossing boys' soccer wasn't going to stay undefeated forever.
The what-ifs were pretty thick, though, after a 3-2 loss to an old friend from the past, Bryan Station, on Thursday night.
Everything looked as if it was rolling in GC's favor after back-to-back goals from Ty Martin erased a modest deficit. Twenty minutes from a signature win, the Warhawks had all the energy and a half-dozen or so opportunities to put it away.
Bryan Station (6-5-2) simply doesn't require much of a window to turn its speed and shooting touch into instant offense. Juma Prince pounced on a rebound to tie the game with 19:18 left, and Ivan Nkinzo's turnaround laser from 35 yards settled the issue with 11:54 remaining.
“I told the guys if we played them again in two, three days, I think we walk away with that win,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “It's unfortunate it's our first loss of the season, but it gives us something to learn from and move forward.”
Players from Great Crossing (5-1-2) lost a pair of hard-fought contests to Bryan Station while wearing the Scott County jersey a year ago, including a loss in the 42nd District semifinals that ended the season.
It's no longer a district rivalry, but the physical battle on an unseasonably hot night lived up to all the advance billing.
“We very well could see them in regions. That's the hope is to get through districts, obviously, and make it there,” Maxwell said. “Then who knows what that draw is, but if it is them, we have a better feel for them. They're a good team front to back, but I think they're definitely beatable when you take care of business.”
Fernando Borjas' goal put the Defenders on top at halftime, but the Warhawks quickly countered out of the break with Martin's two goals in a 159-second span.
Thomas Disney's corner kick furnished the equalizer. Martin's header from close range slipped through the fingers, and then between the legs of Station goalkeeper Zakary Reed.
Martin ripped home a rebound to put GC in front with 35:27 left.
“We felt the momentum was going in our direction,” Maxwell said. “Ty was in the right spot, right time for both goals.”
Bryan Station summoned a series of its patented runs to reclaim command of the game.
Great Crossing keeper Isaac Sullivan deflected the intiial shot but couldn't recover in time to deal with Prince's put-away for the tie. Nkinzo’s game-winner was a no-doubter.
“Ivan is a fantastic player. The kid had an offer to go up to Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati (youth development teams), so we know he's a solid player. We pretty much kept him in check for 65, 70 minutes of the 80.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.