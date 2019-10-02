FRANKFORT — It isn’t the ultimate goal, but Tuesday night’s 3-0 win for Great Crossing boys’ soccer over Franklin County to clinch a clean sweep of the 41st District regular season schedule was a necessary first step.
GC (9-2-3 overall, 3-0 district) won its three games in the inaugural run through the capital city bracket by a 14-2 aggregate, ensuring itself the No. 1 seed when next week’s playoff are played on the same natural pitch at Sower Soccer Complex.
“That’s not the goal at all. I have my eyes set way down the road from that,” said GC senior goalkeeper Isaac Sullivan, the backstop for a defense that currently rides a 281-minute shutout streak.
Bradyn Johnson scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in the first half for Great Crossing.
Aside from his main contribution as a defensive stopper off the bench against Franklin County striker Drew Harrod, C.J. Wittry provided an insurance goal — his first of the season — in the second half.
“I’ve been holding out all season,” Wittry said.
Sullivan’s bang-bang save against the Flyers’ other double-digit goal scorer, Justin Castillo, awakened GC from a sputtering start about 10 minutes into the match.
Johnson soon capped the Warhawks’ first serious offensive run, finishing a beautiful tic-tac-toe sequence on an assist from Tyler Martin through Keagan Morrin.
“We came out a little slow. I made a big save, and I think that helped our confidence as a team,” Sullivan said. “We kind of brought it to them after that.”
Johnson made it 2-0 eight minutes later with 18:23 remaining in the half, cleaning up the leftovers after Cade Terry made the initial save against Rodolfo Torres for Franklin County (9-7-3, 2-1).
Zach Hamner set up Torres’ try from about 15 yards.
Wittry’s typical physical play and unselfishness made it all possible.
“It was a little nervy there for a portion of the second half and the start of the match, when we allowed Drew Herrod, who’s a fantastic player, to kind of have his will,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “C.J. came on and man-marked him and kind of shut that mess down, and really he kind of disappeared the rest of the first half, really.”
Maxwell’s customary command when Wittry enters the game is, “C.J., destroy.”
Wittry did that in non-traditional fashion by putting a foot on a rebound and becoming GC’s 10th different goal-scorer of the season.
He deposited the loose ball after Terry couldn’t complete corral Thomas Disney’s dime of a free kick from beyond 40 yards.
“C.J. is the gopher, the grunt guy. He does a lot of the things in the midfield that other players don’t want to do, or what have you. That role even supersedes that goal, but it was good to see him put the ball in the back of the net,” Maxwell said. “We knew what it would take to kind of break the spirit, and once we got that third goal, you kind of see a decrease, a decline, and we were able to finish it off.”
Great Crossing will honor its 14 seniors prior to their final home game Thursday evening against Shelby County. Then it’s an all-important district semifinal at 8 p.m. Monday against Western Hills.
The Warhawks shut out the Wolverines by the same 3-0 score here last week.
“It’s important, especially because this is where regions are going to be held,” Sullivan said. “It lets us know we can play on a field like this, since it’s a lot different from ours.”
A berth in the 11th Region tournament will be on the line. Most of this year’s team missed out on that opportunity as members of the Scott County side last fall.
“I told the boys it’s great to be here (regular season champions), but it doesn’t mean anything if we don’t bring home a trophy next week,” Maxwell said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.