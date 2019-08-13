It required another second-half getaway, but the Great Crossing boys balanced the bragging rights Tuesday night in the season-opening soccer skirmishes with Scott County.
The Warhawks scored the final five goals in succession, four after intermission, to seal a 6-1 victory over the young, feisty Cardinals.
Brayden Ward, Bradyn Johnson, Trey Dice, Rodolfo Torres and Jacob Coats each found the net for Great Crossing. Ward also was the last Warhawk to touch a ball that ricocheted off an SC defender and into the net for an own-goal.
Keagan Morrin provided two assists for Great Crossing, which had the clear advantages in experience and depth over the time-honored county school.
Ward ran down a through ball from Morrin and took advantage of a defensive lapse five minutes into the game.
SC struck right back. Andrew Hopkins scored the equalizer after GC goalkeeper Isaac Sullivan made a diving denial of Jacob Benge’s initial bid.
Great Crossing reclaimed the one-goal lead on Dice’s header off a corner kick by Torres with 18 minutes left in the half.
It stayed that way until pressure from Johnson and Ward produced the unlucky bounce for the Cards with 34:41 left in the game.
Depth and persistence helped the Warhawks pile it up from there. Morrin made a beautiful run to set up Johnson for a 4-1 advantage, moments after Sullivan shut down a try from Hayden Britsch at the other end.
Several crossbars and posts denied GC down the stretch before Torres finally capitalized with 10 minutes to go.
Coats applied the exclamation point with a penalty kick after Ty Martin was taken down inside the 18-yard line.
Logan Jean fought hard in goal for the Cardinals, who will have a week to train for their next game against Woodford County.
Great Crossing will try to keep it rolling at Sayre at 6 p.m. Thursday.
SC won the girls’ game, 3-0, on Monday.
For much more on both Battles of the Birds, please see Thursday’s edition of the News-Graphic.