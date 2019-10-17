FRANKFORT - That jaw-dropping, heart-stopping, tradition-building first boys’ soccer season for Great Crossing High School is officially in the history book and the memory bank.
Henry Clay’s Sota Ippongi effectively ended it with a first-half hat trick Thursday night in the 11th Region championship at Sower Soccer Complex.
The Blue Devils scored five in all before intermission and made it back-to-back titles, three in the past five autumns, with a 6-0 victory.
Chris Sanders and Tahj Jairam backed up Ippongi’s initial goal with their own strikes by the 20-minute mark for Henry Clay (21-1-3).
Ippongi, who now has scored two-dozen goals this season, applied the exclamation point with a pair of next-level one-timers that neither the GC defense nor all-tournament goalkeeper Isaac Sullivan had a prayer of stopping.
GC (14-3-3) showed plenty of pride and skill in what was essentially an even second half. The Blue Devils converted off a corner kick with three minutes remaining for the final margin.
Ty Martin and Thomas Disney joined Sullivan on the all-tournament team for Great Crossing. Ippongi was an easy pick for most valuable player.
It was a remarkable postseason journey for Great Crossing, one that hadn't been experienced by a boys' soccer team from Georgetown since Scott County won the region and advanced to semi-state in 2006.
Great Crossing posted its fifth consecutive shutout with a 3-0 victory over Western Hills to open the 41st District playoffs, then used a gal in the final minute of regulation and a penalty kick tiebreaker to deny upset-minded Frankfort, 4-3, in the district title game.
The Warhawks rallied past Frederick Douglas, 2-1, at home in Monday's region quarterfinal, then eliminated Paul Laurence Dunbar, a program with three state titles to its credit, by the same score on Tuesday night.
Henry Clay simply was a different animal. The Blue Devils' lone loss was a 2-1 decision against St. Patrick of Chicago on Sept. 27.
They are ranked No. 2 in the state according to the current Maher Rankings after being No. 1 for a week in September.
The Devils shut out 15 opponents in successful defense of their region championship after reaching the state's final four a year ago.
Great Crossing graduates 14 seniors: Max Agruna, Jacob Coats, Brice Cole, Trace Darnell, Disney, Devin Edenfield, Logan Farley, Bradyn Johnson, Martin, Keagan Morrin, Zach Shelton, Sullivan, Parker Vanlandingham and C.J. Wittry.
Including their time at Scott County, four of the Warhawks – Johnson, Morrin, Sullivan and Wittry – were four-year varsity players.
For much more on the final game of GC's memorable season, please see Saturday's edition of the News-Graphic.