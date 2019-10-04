Fourteen seniors. Eleven ceremonial starting spots for the final home game of that collective career.
Even when you've eaten, breathed, laughed, cried and played soccer together since elementary school, those numbers can create some odd combinations and team chemistry issues.
So it took the Great Crossing boys almost an entire half to find their offensive footing Thursday before punctuating a night of pomp and circumstance with a 2-0 triumph over Shelby County.
“Your warm-ups are off. You're nervous. You've got a lot of emotions going on,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “It's just a lot of things going on, and it's hard for high schoolers especially to handle that and move forward. Those emotions sometimes take over, and that's clearly what happened in the first half.”
GC (10-2-3) was never in any danger of losing to Shelby County (5-11), but Keagan Morrin's penalty kick with 1:44 remaining in the first half ensured that the Warhawks didn't have to worry about the mild indignity of a draw on their night to remember.
After his team peppered the attacking third with two dozen near misses in the second half, sophomore Rodolfo Flores buried the insurance goal from 25 yards away.
“That goal there at the end (of the half) was huge,” Maxwell said. “Some of the seniors were getting tired. We put in some of the younger guys. They came on, and you saw the change of pace because the fatigue wasn't there.”
Great Crossing's recent defensive domination continued. The Warhawks, who will enter the 41st District playoffs as the No. 1 seed, will take a 370-minute shutout streak into Monday's semifinal contest against Western Hills. Game time is 8 p.m. at Sower Soccer Complex in Frankfort with a region tournament berth at stake.
The shutout was the fourth in succession for senior goalkeeper Isaac Sullivan and GC's seventh overall.
“Nine halves of shutouts, five games unbeaten including Woodford in there. I think we've got confidence going in. A few of those were district matches,” Maxwell said. “The guys know what the goal is, and I believe they're fully committed to reaching that goal. It has been a little easier road than these guys are used to, but I don't think that's going to slow us down.”
Morrin and Sullivan are anchors of a senior-dominated starting lineup that has also featured Bradyn Johnson, Tyler Martin, Brice Cole, Thomas Disney, Zach Shelton and Jacob Coats.
Parker Vanlandingham and C.J. Wittry also have played significant defensive roles off the bench, with Max Agruna sparking the offense.
Thursday's showcase was a chance for some unsung upperclassmen such as Devin Edenfield, Trace Darnell and Logan Farley to enjoy the spotlight. In the disjointed first half, it was Edenfield's aggressiveness that produced the Warhawks' two or three modest scoring opportunities.
“No one is a bad player on this team, and I think that's important. Not every team can say that,” Maxell said. “We've got a team where if somebody goes down, we trust the next person to step up in that role and do well. It's always good to know you've got that in your back pocket if and when the need arises.”
Morrin put Great Crossing in front after Zach Hamner was fouled inside the 18-yard line. Rockets' goalkeeper Adam Kenner was powerless to stop that one but turned away numerous other bids to keep GC in check.
The Warhawks have allowed 14 goals on the season. Only Henry Clay, the No. 1 ranked team in the state, has surrendered fewer (nine) in the 11th Region.
Great Crossing is the first county boys' team to hit double-digit wins since Scott County picked up 10 in 2014.
“Everyone plays for everyone else. Everyone understands their role and looks to improve so they can challenge the others,” Maxwell said. “I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors for our first team.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.