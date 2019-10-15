As perhaps the strongest foot in the defensive end for Great Crossing High School boys' soccer, Thomas Disney has been the logical choice to take most of the Warhawks' free kicks from 30 or 40 yards and beyond.
Performance doesn't always match potential.
“I've been taking free kicks all season, and they've all been terrible,” Disney said. “To finally get one to go in, it's a pretty good feeling.”
Disney turned away from the goal and gave a visible sigh of relief after depositing the tying goal from long range over goalkeeper Max Hasler's outstretched arms in Monday night's 11th Region quarterfinal against Frederick Douglass.
He wasn't done, either. Disney's repeat service four minutes later found the foot of Ty Martin, who tipped it to Bradyn Johnson for the eventual game-winner in a 2-1 triumph.
Playing on its home turf, Great Crossing (13-2-3) became the first county boys' soccer team to win a game in the regional tournament since 2006.
The dream debut season continues at 8 p.m. Tuesday when GC battles one of the state's signature programs, Paul Laurence Dunbar, at Sower Soccer Complex in Frankfort.
When told of Disney's assessment of his own set-piece struggles, GC coach Nick Maxwell didn't quarrel.
“That would be a fair analysis,” Maxwell said. “In fact, after the Western Hills (district semifinal) game I was like, 'Disney, no more.' Then of course we get one, I'm like, 'Disney, go take it.' He buried that one, and then another great ball in, which allowed Ty to knock it across, and it was a picture-perfect connect-the-dots to finish that up for the winning goal.”
Disney also delivered one of Great Crossing's penalty kicks in its dramatic, overtime win over Frankfort for the district championship last week.
His two encores whipped the Warhawks out of an early funk in a first half that had been all Broncos (13-7-2) to that point.
“We came in today lackluster. We weren't prepared. Kingsley (Nuro) just came out and blitzed us. We had to wake up a little bit,” Disney said. “We thought they were worse than us or something. We weren't ready, but we came out and played better in the second half.”
Nuro set up Luke Barrow for a goal 13 minutes into the game and embarked on several more runs into the Broncos' attacking third, both before and after the Warhawks' tying and go-ahead strikes.
“That kid is freakishly fast. He shredded us that first half. We made a couple of adjustments. We moved our midfield to help out with that, and that kind of took care of the problem,” Maxwell said.
“We came out half-asleep,” he added. “You could kind of get that feel during warm-ups that the hype was there, but I don't know that mentally they were there. That first goal kind of shook us awake. Luckily we responded quickly with two of our own.”
Great Crossing dominated most of the second-half action with notable rips by Keagan Morrin, Rodolfo Flores, Max Agruna and Brice Cole narrowly missing wide of the cage.
C.J. Wittry, Zach Shelton, Trey Dice and Psrker Vanlandingham led the enhanced physical effort against Nuro.
Isaac Sullivan made one notable save to preserve the tie, a dive to his right that tipped Chase Long's laser off its course.
“A lot of credit to Frederick Douglass. This is their third year. They're a scrappy team. They're fighters,” Maxwell said. “You can see the development in that team. The first year we played them (at Scott County in 2017), they set nine in the box with one up top. Last year they opened up a little more. This year they went full throttle.
“I tried to preach against it all weekend that just because you beat a team when you were at another school doesn't mean you're going to come out here and beat this team. They're more experienced. They've got good athletes. They've got the pieces to be dangerous moving forward.”
Great Crossing improved to 10-1-2 against region opponents this season. The lone loss was a one-goal verdict at Bryan Station, which was eliminated by Frederick Douglass in the 42nd District semifinals.