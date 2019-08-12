Great Crossing boys’ soccer had to be a team for all surfaces during the preseason.
In the final friendly Saturday afternoon on the grass pitch at Lisle Road Soccer Complex, Warhawks’ senior Keagan Morrin exhibited himself as a potential scorer in every scenario, too.
Morrin’s second-half hat trick included a header off a free kick from midfield, a penalty kick, and a redirect of his own rebound. That flurry rallied Great Crossing from a modest halftime deficit to a 4-2 win over Greenwood of Warren County.
“Most of them started off as a team effort,” Morrin said. “I just happened to be the one that touched it into the goal.”
Aiden Bryan closed out the scoring in the closing seconds for GCHS, which fought to a scoreless tie at highly regarded Lafayette in its other tune-up.
Great Crossing officially opens up its inaugural season at Scott County on Tuesday evening. Opening kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
“They’re a good side, and we appreciate them coming all the way up from Bowling Green to play us,” Warhawks’ coach Nick Maxwell said. “They definitely set the tone in the first half and kind of dictated pace. It still wasn’t perfect in the second half, but when you walk away with four goals, you can’t be too upset with the result.”
Steven Valero scored both goals for the Gators, including the only strike either team enjoyed in the first half.
His second tally answered Morrin’s leaping deflection of Thomas Disney’s service from midfield and gave Greenwood a 2-1 lead with 30 minutes remaining.
It was all Great Crossing thereafter.
“Really we adjusted ourselves, getting it up the field better, passing it around in the upper third better,” Morrin said.
Morrin tied it with the penalty kick.
Rodolfo Torres set up the game-winner, a set piece from just outside the box that played from left to right similar to a corner kick.
After his first offering was blocked, Morrin ran it down and wouldn’t be denied.
“He fought for that last one with the left foot, buried that one in the corner,” Maxwell said. “Plus a header and a PK, right? You can’t really ask for a better way, three goals from three different things.”
