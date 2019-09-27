Young, steadily improving Scott County faced a tall order Wednesday evening against the top-ranked boys’ soccer team in the state.
SC gave Henry Clay more than a fair workout, holding the Blue Devils to a single goal for the first 20 minutes of the 42nd District contest.
The Blue Devils ultimately flaunted too much firepower, though, and pulled away to a 6-0 victory.
Daniel Bisotti, a freshman, was the third different starting goalkeeper of the season for SC (2-12 overall, 0-3 district). He stood in the face of two corner kicks before Henry Clay (14-0-2, 4-0) broke through in the sixth minute on the foot of Sota Ippongi.
Logan Jean, the Cards’ usual keeper, took over at that point and made several dynamic, diving saves to keep the Devils in check.
Charlie Boone scored a pair pf insurance goals for Henry Clay, which clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Markeius Hill, Cayden Rose and Keenan Wilson also found the net for the Devils. Gavin Dreyer chalked up two assists.
Scott County travels to East Jessamine for a 6 p,m. Saturday kickoff before hosting its final home game of the season Tuesday against Lafayette.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.