LEXINGTON — Having to back up your most convincing win and impressive performance of the regular season five days later is probably not the ideal situation for a playoff rematch.
Scott County spotted revenge-minded Sayre a two-goal lead at intermission Monday night in the 42nd District boys' soccer quarterfinals.
The Cardinals cut into that deficit while dominating the second half but ultimately learned the departing lesson in a season full of them, falling 2-1 in the finale at Frederick Douglass' Farm.
“It takes two halves to win, and with the effort in the first half, you can't expect to come out and win,” SC coach Willie Wilson said. “You expect to hopefully get even in the second half, but the balance of the game, the way the two teams played, 2-1 was going to be a fair score one way or the other.”
Eduardo Flores' booming direct kick from 25 yards — coming on the heels of some rockets by Jacob Bange, Josh Adams and Hunter Flynt that narrowly missed the mark — gave SC (4-14) life with 20:47 remaining.
Scott County had a modest opportunity or two with set pieces down the stretch, but Sayre (6-12-1) stayed in control and ended a four-game losing streak in the series when it mattered most.
Whether it was the all-too-recent win or the mystery of the playoff atmosphere for a team that entered the season with no substantial varsity experience, Wilson had a hunch his Cards were in for a long night.
“This is one of those few teams you can tell as they're putting the cleats on if our focus is there or not,” he said. “They're learning. I've had some teams that the last thing you wanted them to be talking about was the game. That was just what they did, and the switch flipped, and they were ready. We're a group that are realizing now from the get-go we have to everything set.”
SC controlled the tempo and possession for the first 10 minutes, but Sayre took it away with heads-up, aggressive play, and perhaps some salesmanship on fouls that resulted in changes of possession and prime scoring opportunities.
“That first half, we just had a bad effort going after the ball and committing fouls,” Wilson said. “They were ticky-tack fouls, but I can't get mad at the ref. They were fouls. We were just a little bit behind. At tournament time, you get touched, what do you lose (by falling to the turf)?”
Levy Deckard hit the post off a corner kick and Daniel Hunt rattled the crossbar on a direct bid, delivering the drum beat for what was to come.
Hunt placed another free kick over the SC defense and found Trey Atkins at the end of the rainbow for a header and goal with 10:12 to play in the half.
Colin Miedler cashed in a rebound after Cards' goalkeeper Logan Jean initially kicked away Will Wood's right-to-left cross into the box at the 3:19 mark.
“To be fair, when we played them before, it was two set pieces and two mistakes. They had two breakdowns late, and we took advantage,” Wilson said. “It didn't feel like we were playing the same team.”
Anyone who has followed Scott County since day one of summer workouts, though, can say with confidence they weren't watching the same team at season's end.
The Cardinals sprang to life and came of age after an 0-8 start. Joe Siler will be the lone graduating senior from the roster of 17.
“This is a team that's never been in a situation of having to will one across the line, or in a situation of if you give one away, how do you come back? It's the first time we've been in that situation of having to come back when we were in control and it was starting to shift our way,” Wilson said. “Up front we still had a little bit of a disconnect and trying to decide, 'Do I want to dribble? Do I want to pass?' You should be thinking three moves ahead, and we're getting there. We're now thinking two moves ahead.
“It was a really good season,” he added. “We're proud of what they did, and it's a good launching point for next year.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.