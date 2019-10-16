FRANKFORT - If it wasn’t widely believed before, it had better be now: Great Crossing High School boys’ soccer is on the map.
The first-year Warhawks are in the 11th Region championship and walked through one of the state’s signature programs to get there Tuesday night, knocking off three-time state champion Paul Laurence Dunbar, 2-1, at Sower Soccer Complex.
Ty Martin scored the game-winner with 30:45 remaining in regulation, ripping a rocket to the upper ‘V’ and out of PLD goalkeeper William Elliott’s reach.
Zach Hamner had the assist on the play, which began as a run by Keagan Morrin.
Morrin scored the opening goal of the night for Great Crossing on a beautiful header at the end of a long free kick by Thomas Disney.
PLD (11-7-2) tied it four minutes before halftime when Jed French headed a long throw-in from Andrew Vogel past the dive of GC goalkeeper Isaac Sullivan.
Sullivan had a brilliant second half with plenty of support from the Great Crossing defense. The Warhawks packed their troops into the defensive third for much of the home stretch after Martin’s go-ahead tally.
GC, which downed Frederick Douglass, 2-1, in Monday’s quarterfinals, will try for the Lexington sweep in Thursday night’s final against Henry Clay (20-1-3). Kickoff time is 7 p.m.
Dunbar’s only prior in-state losses were to three schools ranked in Kentucky’s top 10: No. 3 Louisville Collegiate, and twice to No. 8 Tates Creek. The Bulldogs also tied No. 2 Henry Clay.
Great Crossing is the first county boys’ team to play in a region final since Scott County won it in 2006. GC assistant coach Zack Adkins played on that squad.
The Warhawks are now 5-0 on the grass pitch at Sower Field, which is home to all three of Frankfort’s public school teams.
For much more on the watershed win, including comments from Martin, Morrin and coach Nick Maxwell, please see Thursday’s News-Graphic.