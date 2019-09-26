Firsts and bests in school history are easy to pick out at this point, little more than a month into Great Crossing High School’s existence.
Even if you trace the boys’ soccer team’s history back through this senior group’s three years at Scott County, the Warhawks’ 2-1 home win Tuesday over Woodford County stands tall.
GC (7-2-2) has a gaudy record but probably needed a signature win to get the rest of the state’s attention.
Led by Keagan Morrin’s two goals, the Warhawks picked up that eye-opener at the expense of the 13th ranked team in the state.
“Tonight we were able to take care of business against a top team on our field,” Great Crossing coach Nick Maxwell said. “Woodford County is a great side. They’re big, they’re quick, and they’re physical. I feel like we prepared well.”
Great Crossing gave up the tying goal to Henry Alvor of Woodford County (9-2-2) with 4:36 remaining in the first half.
The Warhawks dominated after intermission, however, culminating in a penalty kick when Morrin’s drop pass to Rodolfo Flores produced a quick shot and a handling call inside the 18-yard line.
“That’s one that could go either way, but we’ll take what the ref gives us,” Maxwell said. “Keagan stepped up, did the job and finished the shot.”
Morrin’s freebie put the Warhawks in front with 27:32 remaining, and an active defensive cast, led by Doug Gindling, C.J. Wittry and goalkeeper Isaac Sullivan in the back, held the Jackets in check down the stretch.
“Really we got more focused, starting working the ball around the field more as a group instead of just kicking long balls,” Morrin said of the second half. “We kind of panicked toward the end, knowing we were only up by one with just a few minutes left, and they were pressing really hard. But we got control of it, settled down and came back with the victory.”
Brayden Ward assisted Morrin’s initial strike with 11:37 to go in the first half.
Maxwell also credited Trey Dice (back from a rash of recent injuries), Thomas Disney, Zach Shelton and Jacob Coats with key work in the defensive midfield.
“With this squad, they’ve got a lot of potential,” the coach said. “It’s just a matter of whether they can put it together night in, night out, once tournament hits.”
GC snapped Woodford’s seven-game unbeaten streak. The Jackets’ high-profile run included a tie with Bryan Station and a win over Lexington Catholic, both in the top 25 of the Maher rankings.
The Warhawks return to 41st District play Thursday night at Western Hills.
