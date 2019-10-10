FRANKFORT — Great Crossing boys’ soccer opponents mostly seem content to pack it in and camp most of their 11 players around the goal mouth.
It frustrates the Warhawks, no question, but it’s also merely a reflection of the rivals’ own angst and inability to solve the riddle of the upstart team in blue and green.
GC’s fifth consecutive shutout, 3-0 over Western Hills in hostile territory Tuesday night at Sower Soccer Complex, punched the Warhawks’ tickets to the 41st District semifinals Thursday and the 11th Region tournament next week.
Since Woodford County scored late in the first half on Sept. 24, Great Crossing (11-2-3) has played 451 consecutive minutes without allowing a goal.
“That’s solid, because you get a three-goal lead, it’s easy to fall asleep,” GC coach Nick Maxwell said. “Somebody told me we’re tied for sixth in the state. We’ll take that. We’re hitting that stride when it matters.”
Western Hills’ strategy of jamming up the traffic around GC forwards Keagan Morrin, Bradyn Johnson and Brayden Ward opened the door for Trey Dice, typically a distributor and defensive catalyst in the midfield.
Dice delivered Great Crossing’s initial goal of the night — his first since the opening game of the season — and also set up a contested rocket by Morrin that made it 2-0 with 27:21 remaining in the first half.
“They saw what our game plan was, and we saw what theirs was,” Dice said. “They were obviously going to sit in and try to minimize our chances on the attack, but we got it done.”
GC went into a lull for nearly the duration, due in no small measure to yeoman work in net by Matthew Meyer of Western Hills (3-10-3).
Rodolfo Flores’ scorching shot, set up by Johnson, finally rattled in off the crossbar with 4:28 to go in the game.
“I felt like we let them dictate the game more than we should,” Dice said. “If we would have dictated the game like we know how, we would have beat them 6-0 or 7-0. We kind of let them dictate the game and didn’t play as well second half.”
Great Crossing shut out Western Hills by the same 3-0 tally on the same grass surface with a similarly uneven showing a dozen days earlier.
Human nature might have kicked in, especially after the two quick strikes.
“One of our issues unfortunately is still that we know we’re playing a team that is maybe not quite our level, and we want to force things,” Maxwell said. “Our best opportunities come when we move the ball and then find the little slots. That’s when we can really do some damage.
“They really didn’t challenge our midfield that much, so it created lots of space, and when we took that space, we had those opportunities and saw the shots. Dice’s goal and Rodo’s goal were from beyond the 18 (yard line) because of that cushion there. We did at times a good job attacking that. We just weren’t consistent enough in what we needed to do to really put this game away.”
Zach Hamner set up Dice’s straight-on laser from about 30 yards. Dice had numerous other offerings narrowly miss the crossbar.
Dice gained enough respect to draw a defender or two and earn Morrin some elbow room for the second goal.
“He had a weak side man who was ball watching,” Dice said. “I just put it in behind. He took a good touch. It took a lucky deflection (off a defender). I felt like it was going to go in either way.”
Isaac Sullivan registered GC’s eighth shutout overall with notable help from Thomas Disney, who backed him up and headed the ball out of harm’s way to quell the Wolverines’ sternest second-half threat.
No boys’ soccer team from Georgetown has won a district title since Scott County in 2016. Counting their career with the Cardinals, Great Crossing’s 14 seniors have made it to regions in three of their four seasons.
The chance to win the new school’s first major hardware is foremost in everyone’s mind.
“I think we’ve got the best midfield and front three in the district,” Maxwell said. “There’s no reason we can’t come out regardless of our opponent and take care of business early.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.