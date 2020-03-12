Growing, nationwide concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus has unleashed a domino effect on the sports landscape.
What started Wednesday night as a shutdown of multiple national events hit close to home on two fronts Thursday.
Both the KHSAA and NAIA called a halt to their winter championships in deference to the coronavirus, ending the repeat title quest for the Georgetown College men's basketball team and likely denying Scott County High School boys' basketball a state title shot, as well.
Those announcements were the latest installment in a 24-hour whirlwind that brought nearly every sporting event in the nation to a screeching half. The NBA and NHL each indefinitely suspended their seasons, while the NCAA also called off its "March Madness."
“It's almost an obvious choice, regardless of how uncomfortable it is,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said.
In the case of the NAIA men's basketball showcase in Kansas City, Missouri, it was canceled outright.
Georgetown will miss out on the chance to officially win consecutive championships, something no NAIA men's team has accomplished since Oklahoma City in 2007 and 2008.
The Tigers (30-2) settle for bragging rights as the No. 1 overall seed, which it secured over the weekend by winning the Mid-South Conference championship for the third time in five years.
“I don't want the back-to-back like that,” Eljay Cowherd, one of three fifth-year seniors in the GC starting lineup, posted on Twitter after the announcement. “I wanted to go take that.”
KHSAA officials opened Thursday's second day of quarterfinal action in the girls' Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena by saying the tournament would continue but soon close to everyone except players, immediate family and officials.
After one afternoon game, spectators were informed that the tournament was “suspended indefinitely,” leaving the door open for a potential resumption if the progression of the virus and other logistics allow.
“The association will try and seek options for rescheduling later in the spring if at all possible, but not until after we have received collaborative approval from our governor’s office, the Commissioner of Public Health and the Kentucky Department of Education,” the KHSAA's prepared statement read.
In a subsequent press conference, Tackett indicated the preponderance of information about the virus, the demographics primarily affected, and the environments in which it is most rapidly transmitted became impossible to ignore.
“I think you're gonna see over the next few days more and more health information and more and more testing results,” Tackett said. “What's happening, at least as it was explained to me, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control” guidance on large events, particularly if you are over 60 or have an underlying condition, it's starting to look prophetic that they thought of that.”
Tackett noted that while the teenage participants are in the apparent low-impact group, many of their parents, grandparents and older fans in the community would be put at risk if the tournaments continued.
“The majority of your audience is right in the wheelhouse of that warned group,” he said. “I have no doubt that you'll get different comments about the experience from people, and I fully expect a variety of opinions, but health is the No. 1 thing.”
Tackett said that also received support and guidance from Gov. Andy Beshear, joking that the governor has probably spent more time speaking to him this week than to his wife.
In his daily media briefing, Beshear strongly affirmed the KHSAA's decision.
“Avoiding any large crowd is a smart decision now,” Beshear said. “We're looking at more of these types of disruption and change in the short term.”
Scott County won the 11th Region title for an unprecedented fourth consecutive year and was scheduled to play Knox Central in the opening round next week.
It was an unlikely journey for a team with five new starters, a new head coach and a 19-16 record, and now it is one that could linger with an incomplete, unfulfilling ending.
“I'm just all torn up about it,” SC coach Tim Glenn said.
Glenn added that he saw the writing on the wall Wednesday, after he agreed to accompany his five starters to Lexington for a television interview.
As the group got ready to make the trip, he received a phone call from the host.
“He told me, “I'm terribly sorry, but they're only allowing me to have you and one player,'” Glenn said.
Thousands of fans flocked to Eastern Kentucky University last week for four days of regional tournament action, coinciding with the first confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. Ten have tested positive thus far, with a large number still awaiting results.
The NAIA held its tournament selection show Wednesday night before pulling the plug at around noon Thursday. Georgetown was scheduled to face Mid-America Nazarene of Kansas.
“Health and safety of our student-athletes, as well as all involved in our championship events, is the NAIA's highest priority,” its statement read.
In its official response, the GC athletic office asked disappointed players and fans to “please understand this situation is an ongoing process of fact-gathering to ensure everyone is safe and healthy while also doing what is best to curtail the spread of the virus.”
Tackett said that the KHSAA will absorb a sharp financial blow from what could become the first cancellation in the 103-year history of the state tournament.
Because the basketball tournament is a major source of the organization's annual revenue, that shortfall is likely have a ripple effect on KHSAA staffing and some of the less lucrative championships supported by the organization going forward.
“It's not desirable. It is devastating to the local community,” he said. “Certainly it is a huge income loss. We would all hope and pray it's a one-year situation, We hope it's a one-month situation.”
If the tournament were to be played in the spring, it would affect players and coaches who participate in baseball, softball, track and field, tennis and lacrosse.
Tackett said a rescheduled tournament likely would have to fit into the Rupp Arena schedule, as well. The KHSAA is under contract with the venue through 2023 for the girls' tournament and 2028 for the boys'.
“I don't see a real practicality in a movement right now, but you know what? Up until yesterday I didn't see postponement, either, so you never know,” Tackett said.
In terms of how the outbreak will affect the KHSAA spring schedule, Tackett hinted at suspected disruptions but said any cancellations would be a “local decision.”
Scott County Schools already have announced that spring teams will not be permitted to take out-of-state trips over spring break as originally scheduled.
Regular season baseball and softball games are supposed to begin next week.