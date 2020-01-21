LEXINGTON - Morgan DeFoor became the sixth Scott County High School girls’ basketball player to score 2,000 career points with her final basket in Tuesday night’s 89-28 road rout of Bryan Station.
Known for her limitless 3-point range and explosiveness on SC’s fast break, the 5-foot-6 senior point guard collected the milestone in fitting fashion, cashing in a steal and pass from Emma Price for an uncontested layup with 1:10 remaining in the third quarter.
DeFoor, who scored her first nine points as a sixth-grader on the high school varsity team, leads the Lady Cards with an average of 20 per game this season.
She is signed with NCAA Division I Morehead State University.
Ukari Figgs, Rebecca Gray Dyer, Chelsia Lymon, Kristen Stainback and Maaliya Owens preceded DeFoor in the 2,000-point club. All except Figgs, who led SC to its 1995 KHSAA championship, have hit the mark in coach Steve Helton’s 20-year tenure.
Owens and DeFoor have given the Lady Cards that rare accomplishment in back-to-back seasons
DeFoor finished with 14 points on a night when the starters played approximately 2½ quarters. She also dished out nine assists.
Malea Williams erupted for career highs of 32 points and five 3-pointers to go with 15 rebounds, while Kenady Tompkins and Kennon Owens added 10 points apiece for SC (12-5 overall, 3-0 42nd District).
Tompkins had a team-high five steals contributing t0 27 turnovers by Bryan Station.
Scott County, whose only in-state loss since the second week of the season was to reigning KHSAA champ Ryle, will host Lincoln County (Thursday), Great Crossing (Friday) and Simon Kenton (Saturday) at the Toyota Classic.
Helton said the school plans to formally recognize DeFoor at its next home game after the 25th annual tournament.
For much more on the game and the milestone, please see Thursday’s News-Graphic.