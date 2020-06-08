Next Monday, June 15, is a momentous day in Scott County for spring sports fans who have been cooped up and itching to see the national pastime played at any level.
Scott County Youth Baseball begins practice that day, with a targeted opening night of two weeks later, June 29, more than two months behind schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not far from Suffoletta Park, three players who spend their formative years there building their reputation as winners on the diamond will waste no time getting back to work.
Local standouts Trace Willhoite, Kyle Harbison and Aram Kumar will suit up for the same team in the Commonwealth Collegiate Baseball League, which will launch a seven-week schedule June 15. Scott County High School grads Willhoite and Harbison, and Kumar, who played his senior high school campaign at Franklin County, will be in the lineup for Team Gold, one of five clubs in the seasonal division for current college players.
They will christen the schedule at 5:30 p.m. that evening at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in Lexington. League games will be played on a rotating basis at Whitaker and the college complexes of Transylvania, Kentucky State and Asbury.
Willhoite, a power-hitting corner infielder, signed with Louisville before heading to Northwest Florida State College, where he will play a second season in 2021. He is committed to Eastern Kentucky University thereafter.
Harbison, who was SCHS’ starting catcher for three years, just completed his freshman season at NCAA Division I Indiana State University.
Kumar, an infielder, now plays at D2 Kentucky State.
The trio’s team features players from Kentucky Wesleyan, Transylvania, Olney Central, Asbury, Marshall, Ohio Wesleyan, Union, Cumberlands, East Florida State and Volunteer State Community College.
Georgetown College players Loel Haggard, Trey Eden, Cameron Mirones, Chris O’Neal and Andrew Day also are scheduled to play in the league, which will hold its playoffs the week of Aug. 3-6.
For more information on the league, go to ccblofky.com.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.