Like every other college athlete in America, Scott County High School product Trace Willhoite saw his 2020 spring season abruptly ended by reasons beyond anyone’s control.
Willhoite will stay the course and try to finish the job when next winter and spring arrive. In a recent post on Twitter, the 2019 SCHS graduate announced he will be back at Northwest Florida State, an elite junior college program, next year.
“Excited for year two of being a Raider,” Willhoite wrote, embellishing the announcement with hashtags of “unfinished business” and “Grand Junction.”
The latter is the Colorado site of the national junior college world series, which would have been played in the final week of May. As the top team in its highly competitive region and ranked No. 3 in the nation, Northwest Florida State would have been one of the favorites.
Willhoite, who has played both first and third base in his high school and college careers, was entrenched in the heart of the lineup for the Raiders, providing consistent power and run production.
“Really amazing caliber of talent and pitching down there,” said Tim Cooper, Willhoite’s father. “(They) had a good chance to win the national championsship and want to do it next year.”
By enrolling in junior college for a second season, Willhoite maintains his eligibility both this spring and next for the Major League Baseball amateur draft, Cooper said.
With year’s draft trimmed to five rounds and the 2021 selections open for 20 rounds, the latter is the most likely scenario.
It has been a whirlwind year for Willhoite, who initially signed with the University of Louisville after committing to the NCAA Division I power during his sophomore season of high school.
After playing fall baseball with the Cardinals, Willhoite announced the move to NWF, where he would have more assurance of playing in every game and maximizing his exposure to pro scouts.
In addition, Willhoite has verbally committed to wrap up his collegiate career at Eastern Kentucky University if he does not turn pro.
Willhoite is one of at least five recent Scott County alumni playing D1 or high-level junior college baseball. The others are Cam Hill (UK), Jordan Fox (EKU), Kyle Harbison (Indiana State) and Sam Sutton (Walters State Community College).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.