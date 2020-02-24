For the second time this month at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym, we saw Saturday what probably is the biggest obstacle to back-to-back NAIA championships for the Georgetown College men’s basketball team.
It’s the cumulative effect of getting everyone’s best shot, with even teams that have struggled mightily in the middle of the pack playing out of their minds when they face the Tigers.
That effect is exponentially multiplied in the Mid-South Conference, where in-state rival Campbellsville University, fighting to save its season, squeaked out a 94-92 shocker before a bipartisan packed house.
Taiveyhon Mason, averaging a team-high 13.7 points per game on the season for Campbellsville (17-12 overall, 7-8 MSC) capped his 35 by driving to the paint, drawing a foul and sinking two free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining.
That granted Georgetown (25-2, 12-2) a quality chance to beat the clock. CU intercepted but coughed up in the first inbounds pass, leaving the Tigers with one second to set up a catch-and-shoot from half court. Nico Clareth wound up with a straight-on look from the right corner, but it brushed off the front rim as time expired.
Richie Mitchell wound up with 28 points, nearly triple his season average, as Campbellsville avenged a 66-58 loss Jan. 23.
Kyran Jones and Jake Ohmer finished with 25 apiece to lead GC. Clareth chalked up 16 off the bench. Chris Coffey delivered his customary double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
It is the second consecutive home conference loss for GC, which remains in the driver’s seat for the No. 1 seed in the MSC tournament March 6-9 in Bowling Green. Thomas More stopped Georgetown’s streaks of 39 consecutive wins at home and 32 overall with a 73-71 verdict Feb. 6.
On a day of wild momentum swings, Georgetown trailed by 13 points with 10:37 remaining in the first half and led by eight with 8:28 left in regulation.
The law of averages seemed to slant in the home Tigers’ direction when they trailed by only five, 49-44, after a first half in which CU couldn’t miss from 3-point range (11-for-15) and GC couldn’t buy a free throw (1-for-8).
Mitchell scored four consecutive points after a technical foul against the GC bench to give CU an 81-80 lead with five minutes to play. He hit both free throws before knocking down a short leaner in the paint.
Coffey’s consecutive hoops — a backdoor lay-in off a feed from Clareth, followed by a put-back — restored a 86-83 edge for the hosts with 3:13 to go.
Jacob Conway sank one of two free throws to break an 87-all tie with 1:32 left, but Mitchell rained down a three in reply.
Georgetown tied it on a tip-in by Coffey.
With the shot clock dwindling on Campbellsville’s next possession, Mason recovered the ball after it was knocked away by a Georgetown defender and sank a right-handed floater to reclaim the lead.
Ohmer knotted the numbers for the final time with two free throws at the 10-second mark. GC was a spotty 15-for-26 from the line on the afternoon.
GC travels to Cumberland (Tennessee) for a 9 p.m. Eastern tip Thursday and concludes the regular season at home Saturday against Life University.
In the women’s half of the doubleheader, No. 3 Campbellsville cruised to a 89-47 victory over Georgetown, dropping the Tigers (13-14, 4-10) below .500 for the first time in two years.
Madison Faulkner led CU (27-2, 13-2) with 31 points. Savannah Gregory added 21.
Georgetown was troubled by 32 turnovers and 30.9 percent shooting. Lauren Boblitt’s 10 points and seven rebounds led the team in both categories.
