Cooper Robb's unselfish, blue-collar brand of basketball earned him a NCAA Division I scholarship with the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and endeared him to the 49ers' fan base through two gritty seasons.
Those trademarks surely will sustain Robb through his two remaining years of eligibility, but it will happen somewhere else.
Robb, a 2018 Scott County High School graduate, announced Monday on Twitter that he plans to leave Charlotte and explore other options.
“After talks with my family, I have decided that it is best for me to enter the transfer portal for next season,” Robb posted.
A 6-foot-1, 190-pound guard, Robb appeared in all 29 games for Charlotte, which improved from 8-21 his freshman season to 16-13 this year. He was a spot starter in two contests but mostly served as one of the first players off the 49ers' bench.
Robb was Charlotte's most accurate 3-point shooter a 25-for-57 (43.9 percent) on the season. He averaged 5 points and 2.8 rebounds while averaging 21 minutes per game, fifth-most on the team.
It was a substantially reduced role from Robb's freshman year, where he started in of his 22 appearances for a Charlotte squad that had few experienced scholarship players on the roster. In that 2018-19 campaign, despite missing seven games due to a foot injury, Robb played just under 30 minutes per game with averages of 6.8 points and 3.9 rebounds.
“I am extremely grateful for the past two years and all of the relationships I have built and the opportunity that I had to play for Charlotte,” Robb wrote in his farewell.
Robb initially received his Charlotte offer from former NBA standout Mark Price, then the 49ers' head coach, and after Price saw Robb's performance for the Tennessee Bobcats AAU team the summer between his junior and senior seasons at Scott County.
Price was fired early in that 2017-18 season. Robb remained loyal to Charlotte and new coach Ron Sanchez, and vice versa.
“I would like to thank Coach Sanchez and the rest of the staff for taking me in as family when they first got the job,” Robb wrote. “They did not recruit me but made me feel as if I was one of theirs.”
In addition to his tireless hustle and propensity for the 3-point shot, Robb was renowned at Charlotte for his work ethic in the weight room. He added 10 pounds of muscle to his fame during his freshman year and was named a strength and conditioning All-American.
Robb scored more than 1,500 points during his Scott County career. The point guard's defining moment was a corner 3-point shot to knock off Trinity in the opening round of the 2018 KHSAA Sweet 16.
Scott County went 37-2 that season, with its only in-state loss coming to Covington Catholic in the state final. Robb also was part of an 11th Region championship team his junior year.
He also won the Wah Wah Jones Award as a senior, emblematic of a player who excelled in multiple sports, the community, and the classroom.
Arguably a Division I talent in all three sports, Robb set the Scott County single-season record for interceptions by a defensive back with 11 his junior year.
He also was a cornerstone of the middle infield for two regional championship baseball teams. Robb hit a home run at Whitaker Bank Ballpark in his final high school game.
Basketball is one of the NCAA sports that requires a player to sit out a year if he moves from one Division I school to the other. Graduate transfers are the only exception.
That rule would not apply if Robb enrolls at an NAIA school or in one of the other NCAA divisions.