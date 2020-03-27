Cooper Robb is coming home.
Not even a week after announcing that he would transfer from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the former Scott County High School guard announced Friday on Twitter that he plans to join the Eastern Kentucky University men's basketball program.
The move reunited one of the most prominent one-two punches in SCHS history. After sitting out the required redshirt year required for NCAA Division I hoop transfers, Robb will be in line to play two seasons with Michael Moreno.
Robb and Moreno combined for more than 3,500 points and two KHSAA Sweet 16 tournament appearances together, including a trip to the 2018 state title game.
EKU ends up with a Scott County triple-whammy out of the deal: The Colonels are coached by another local legend, A.W. Hamilton, who recently picked up two prominent coach of the year awards for the program's huge step forward in his second season.
In a post coupled a photo of Robb celebrating after he hit the game-winning shot in the 2018 state tournament against Trinity, Robb wrote, “Thank you to Coach Hamilton and staff for extending me an offer. With that being said I am committing to EKU (and) their program for the next step in my career!”
Robb appeared in 51 games, starting 23 in his two seasons with Charlotte. He averaged just under seven points per game as a freshman, then five points per night in a slightly reduced role this past season.
He will join an EKU program on the rise. The Colonels went 16-17 overall, and a dozen wins in the Ohio Valley Conference doubled their total from Hamilton's first season.
Moreno played in all 33 games as a true freshman, starting 22. He averaged 8.6 points and a team-high 6.1 rebounds per contest.
In their final season together with Scott County, Robb and Moreno led the Cardinals to a 37-2 record.