Georgetown College men's basketball stepped outside of conference play for a Saturday afternoon show down with Carver College. The No. 1 Tigers (24-1) did not waste any time racing out and cruising to a 108-54 win.
Eljay Cowherd dished out 14 assists, putting him three from tying George Baker's record of 626 assists in a career, which has stood since 2004. He is 46 from tying the school record set by Kourtney Tyra at 669. The Bardstown, Ky. native is averaging 7.5 assists per game with four regular season games remaining.
Jake Ohmer had the hot hand throughout the day, connecting on seven three-pointers and finishing with 25 points. Jacob Conway had four threes to finish with 18 points and also grabbed six rebounds.
Chris Coffey tallied his 15th double-double of the season with 17 points and 14 rebounds. He also had three assists and three blocks.
Puoch Puoch scored 14 points and added six rebounds, while Hugues Mbumba and Nico Clareth each had 11 points.
The Tigers finish regular season with four Mid-South Conference games, starting 9 pm Thursday at Lindsey Wilson College. They will be home each of the next two Saturdays with a road trip to Lebanon, Tenn. in between to play Cumberland University.