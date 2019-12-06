Hard to believe the regular season's already half-over, but in that time the Georgetown College women's basketball has exhibited an ability to overcome big deficits and missing lineup pieces.
You can add endurance to the Tigers' list of admirable attributes after Thursday night's double-overtime, 79-78 victory over University of the Cumberlands in their Mid-South Conference opener at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Kennedy Flynn hit the first of two free throws with 2.7 seconds remaining in the second extra session to put GC (10-4, 1-0) over the top in the program's longest game since Feb. 23, 2008.
It also marked consecutive home games in which the Tigers have battled back from a double-digit deficit in the second half. Georgetown trailed by 11 points early in the third period, and again by five with under a minute remaining in the first overtime.
“You get into that game, you've got to take advantage,” GC coach James Jackson said. “Usually it's the team that breaks first, and we just kept fighting.”
Flynn finished with 18 points, five steals and three rebounds. The fifth-year senior became the Tigers' go-to presence down the stretch after Madison Darnell, who scored a team-high 19, was lost for the remainder of the game after a jarring collision under the basket with 1:54 remaining in regulation.
Her replacement, Alexis Stapleton, sank both resulting free throws and later nailed a corner three to give her team life in the initial bonus period.
“We're learning more every day. It's a process. It takes a lot of time. It's a season,” Jackson said. “I told them before the game, if you bust your tail, play your guts out and play unselfishly, I'll live with happens, and we did that.”
Hailey Ison was a perfect 11-for-11 from the free-throw line and served up 17 points for Georgetown. Raegan Williams supplemented her eight points with 11 badly needed rebounds.
Georgetown overcame one glaring statistical disparity, being out-rebounded 49-36, by forcing Cumberlands (9-2, 1-1) into 32 turnovers.
Twin sisters Vilma (20 points, 10 rebounds) and Carla Covane (14 points, 10 boards) each delivered a double-double for the Patriots. Hannah Lawson added 18 points. Reagon Begole nailed numerous big shots in the second half on her way to 11.
“I've got to call Rae (Williams) tough from now on,” Jackson said. “She had 11 rebounds against two of the better post players we've played all year.”
After falling in a 39-28 hole, GC went on a 30-12 binge, capped by Darnell's 3-point play for a 58-51 lead with 3:05 left in the fourth.
Begole and Lawson rallied Cumberlands with 3-pointers, and Vilma Covane's free throw tied the game for the sixth time with 11 seconds remaining.
She missed the second to leave the door ajar. Ison's off-balance scoop shot fell shy of the rim to necessitate five more minutes.
Williams backed up Stapleton's game-saving three by grabbing a defensive rebound to set up Flynn's tying drive.
“I love our defensive grit on multiple possessions to end games,” Jackson said.
Georgetown never trailed in the second OT, although baskets by Rebecca Lewter twice tied the game at 76 and 78. A steal by Olivia Bowling gave the Tigers their chance to end it, and Flynn capitalized by driving to the left baseline and drawing contact from Lewter.
Flynn, who has made 224 free throws in her GC career, actually helped the Tigers with her fourth miss of the night after coming through in the clutch with the first. It kept the clock running, and the Patriots' half-court heave, well offline, wouldn't have counted anyway.
“I wish we would have them a little earlier,” Jackson said. “If you make them a little earlier, you don't have to squeeze it out so much, but you know what? They found some big ones.We just keep plugging.”
Georgetown rallied past Indiana University Southeast last week on a last-second shot by Darnell. Cumberlands came in off a win over NAIA and MSC newcomer Thomas More, last year's undefeated NCAA Division III national champion.
“That's a national tournament team. I'd be more surprised if they weren't ranked (eventually). That's how good I think they are,” Jackson said of Cumberlands. “You could send just about everybody from our league to the national tournament and feel pretty good about your odds.”
Georgetown travels to Tennessee for a non-conference date next Thursday with Fisk, then is off until another key conference home clash with Pikeville on Jan. 4.
No. 1 GC men roll
Mid-South Conference play is when life was supposed to get tougher for the top-ranked, reigning NAIA national champion Georgetown College men's basketball.
The Tigers unwrapped that schedule by staring down a University of Cumberlands team that was nationally ranked in the preseason and picking apart the Patriots with alarming ease, 91-76, at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
GC (10-0, 1-0) spent the second half in relative cruise control after ripping open a 50-24 halftime lead. The final score was the closest Cumberlands (8-3, 1-1) had been since a barrage of six 3-pointers in the first 15 minutes.
Eljay Cowherd sank two of the Tiger bombs, but his relentless drives through the paint were primarily responsible for a game-high 26 points to go with five assists.
Jake Ohmer added 16, including a fall-away bomb seven minutes into the game that put the Patriots in a double-digit deficit for good.
Chris Coffey (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Jacob Conway (14) continued the sizzling start to their senior seasons.
Cumberlands knocked down nine 3-pointers in the second half to salvage a less painful margin, Jordan Griggs hit seven and racked up a game-high 31 points. Jahi Hinson added 15 and Caleb Taylor 12 with 10 boards for the Patriots.
Georgetown, winners of 20 consecutive games since Feb. 14 of last season, will host Ohio-Chillicothe next Friday, Dec. 13 prior to a three-week Christmas break.