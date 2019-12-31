Scott County pride will be palpable Thursday night at McBrayer Arena in Richmond, where one of the Cardinals’ all-time greats will be featured in both halves of a doubleheader between Eastern Kentucky and Tennessee Tech.
Maaliya Owens will play for Tennessee Tech in the women’s game at 5 p.m., with Michael Moreno and the EKU men to follow. Both are true freshmen who concluded their SC careers in 2019 with more than 2,000 points.
Owens is coming off a 94-45 win Sunday over Tennessee Wesleyan in which she logged 16 points and four assists to earn Ohio Valley Conference co-rookie of the week honors. She has averaged 6.8 points per game.
Moreno, who recently moved into the starting lineup for another SCHS alum, EKU coach A.W. Hamilton, is averaging 7.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.