This week didn’t unfold the way anyone associated with the Georgetown College men’s basketball team hoped or anticipated, with a second straight NAIA national championship in Kansas City, Missouri.
Nothing quite fills the void of that canceled tournament, but post-season accolades provided ample reason for Tiger pride.
Senior forward Chris Coffey twice was selected as the nation’s top NAIA player. He topped the NAIA All-America team when it was announced Thursday.
On Friday, the National Association of Basketball Coaches followed suit, proclaiming the 6-foot-7 Louisville Seneca product its player of the year.
Georgetown’s Three C’s — homegrown fifth-year seniors Coffey, Eljay Cowherd and Jacob Conway — all closed their storybook in style with All-America honors.
Cowherd, the Tigers’ electrifying point guard out of Bardstown, was named Thursday to the third team. And Conway, who undoubtedly saved his best for last as a senior wing from Lincoln County, received honorable mention.
“Chris, Eljay and Jacob have been absolutely amazing to coach,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “We are very fortunate to have had the opportunity to watch them grow up together these past five years. We are extremely proud of their long list of individual accomplishments, and especially their contributions to our team success.”
Coffey made his mark as a dunking, rebounding, shot blocking machine who played the game with undeniable zest and an ever-present smile on his face.
His final game, this year’s Mid-South Conference championship victory over Thomas More, exhibited that on all fronts. Coffey wore unmatched sneakers on the court.
The flamboyant shoes carried him to six steals, a new career-high, as Georgetown (30-2) avenged one of its pair of two-point losses with a convinving victory in Bowling Green.
Coffey also amassed 24 points and seven rebounds, giving the Tigers a sweep of the MSC regular season and tournament titles for the second straight winter and the third time in his five years.
A key component of GC’s 2016 national runner-up team, Coffey later sat out the 2017-18 season to focus on academics before returning with a flair and leading the Tigers to the 2019 national title, the third in school history.
This year’s topped all but one coaches’ poll and capped the campaign at No. 1, reaping eight of the nine first-place ballots.
Most of Coffey’s major senior-year statistics rank near the top of the national leader board.
Coffey led NAIA in the categories of defensive rebounds per game (9.3), total rebounds per game (12.7) and overall rebounds (407).
Unstoppable in the paint, Coffey ranked second with a field goal percentage of 63.9 and wound up sixth in offensive rebounds per game with 3.4,
Coffey averaged a double-double, so it is no surprise that he notched one in 20 of the Tigers’ 32 games, the second-highest total in the nation this year.
In his farewell season, Coffey established a single-game career best in all major departments: 33 points, 24 rebounds, seven blocks, six assists and six steals.
Coffey collected his second straight All-America recognition, leaping all the way to the first team from honorable mention a year ago. He was NAIA national tournament MVP last season, when the Tigers backed up their 1998 and 2013 titles with a third banner.
He is only the second Georgetown player to top both 1,500 points and 1,200 rebounds in a career, following in the footsteps of Dwaine Bruce (1963-67).
Coffey is the third Tiger to win the NAIA and NABC national player of the year awards in the past eight seasons, joining Vic Moses (2013) and Deondre McWhorter.
A fourth Georgetown standout, Will Carlton, was namedBasketball Times NAIA Player of the Year in the 1998-99 season.
Coffey also gave GC the Mid-South Conference player of the year for the ninth time in the past 23 seasons.
Cowherd finished with 673 assists, the most in Georgetown history, and 1,344 points, which ranks 33rd.
His 173 steals are good for eighth all-time. Cowherd was named 2019 Mid-South Conference defensive player of the year.
He joined Coffey as a two-time All-America selection.
Conway finished with a flourish to end up with 1,121 career points (tied at 44th). A hard-nosed, all-around player, he additionally picked up 455 rebounds, had 98 assists and 82 steals.
As a senior, Conway averaged 15.4 points per game with a team-high 74 3-pointers.
“Three winners that became leaders, worked hard and did things the right way,” Briggs said. “They have become brothers with a very special lifelong bond that nothing can take away. Great young men, great teammates, great players — champions.”
Georgetown joined Faulkner (Alabama), LSU Shreveport, The Master’s (California) and William Penn (Iowa) with two players on the NAIA first, second and third teams.
Coffey was the lone Mid-South player named to the first team.
He was joined by Randy Bell of Dalton State (Georgia), Deshawn Munson of Harris-Stowe (Missouri), Traquan Knight of LSU Shreveport, Ashford Golden of Mid-America Christian (Oklahoma), Zaccheus Darko-Kelly of Providence (Montana), Nykolas Mason of Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas), Morris Dunnigan of Talladega (Alabama), Abram Carrasco of Westmont (California), and Dexter Hood of William Penn (Iowa).
Georgetown has produced at least one member of the All-America team every season since 2001-02.