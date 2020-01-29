Georgetown College men's basketball weathered a brief second half storm Saturday to stay unbeaten with a 97-81 win over Lindsey Wilson College.
Rade Kukobat hit two free throws to trigger a 10-0 run after the Blue Raiders closed within two points.
Jake Ohmer led the charge for the No. 1 Tigers (19-0 overall, 8-0 Mid-South) with 25 points. Chris Coffey tallied a double-double with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Jacob Conway and Kukobat each had 21 points, while Eljay Cowherd dished out 10 assists.
Reece Brooks scored 18 to lead Lindsey Wilson (14-8, 3-5), which stormed back from a 14-point deficit to make a game of it.
In the women’s matchup, it was all Lindsey Wilson. The No. 12 Blue Raiders cruised to a 100-63 victory. Maddie Burcham (12 points) and Kennedy Flynn (11) led the Tigers (12-9, 3-5).
GC hosts Shawnee State in a doubleheader Thursday, starting with the women at 6 p.m.