Senior days are always special, but on Saturday, Georgetown College men's basketball honored one of the best classes to come through.
Chris Coffey, Eljay Cowherd and Jacob Conway have been Tigers since 2015, all taking redshirts at one point in their careers, and are seeking their second straight NAIA title this winter.
All played an important role in Saturday’s 87-67 win over Life University at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym.
Conway scored 33 points as GC moved to 27-2, their most wins in a regular season under coach Chris Briggs.
He's had two 30-plus win seasons in his nine years, both have come in the past five years with Coffey, Conway and Cowherd on the team.
Life stayed close early, but the nation’s second-ranked team ran away.
Senior transfer Rade Kukobat had the hot hand early. He finished with a double-double, 12 points and 12 rebounds. Coffey tallied another double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Cowherd had 16 points to go with his seven assists.
Two other seniors joined the squad this season, Nico Clareth had seven points, while Hugo Mbumba added six points and eight rebounds.
GC will be the top seed in the Mid-South Conference tournament in Bowling Green, with its opening game set for Saturday.
Women: Flynn fuels win
A player foul, a player technical and a coach technical all came with less than a second remaining in the third quarter Saturday.
It gave Life University’s women’s basketball team a nine-point edge with 10 minutes to play, but Georgetown College used it as a spark to fuel a comeback on Senior Day.
The Tigers (14-15, 5-11) secured the seventh seed in the upcoming Mid-South Conference Tournament with a huge fourth quarter rally to win 81-80.
Madison Darnell did a lot of the igniting of the flames, but fifth-year senior Kennedy Flynn locked it down with a heads up defensive play.
Following a basketball by senior Hailey Ison for a one-point deficit with just more than a minute left, Flynn ball hawked the ensuing inbounds, stole it and made the easy two amid three Runnin’ Eagle players.
Flynn finished with 23 points, giving her 1,077 points at Georgetown. Ison added with six, four in the most critical final moments of the game. Darnell finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds.