Winning streaks that encompass almost an entire calendar year, at any level in any sport, can lull the proud owner into a false sense of security.
Thanks to two heavyweight title bouts against Shawnee State University along this year’s Mid-South Conference men’s basketball gauntlet, there are no such questions about Georgetown College’s toughness and resilience.
After both teams gave away substantial leads in the second half — most notably, a scoreless skein of 3 minutes, 41 seconds by GC at the close of regulation — the No. 1 Tigers’ defense dominated overtime Thursday night at Davis-Reid Alumni Gym for a 69-62 victory over the No. 25 Bears.
“You’re not always going to play great, but when you don’t, you’ve got to find a way to win, and when you do, it’s fun to see,” GC coach Chris Briggs said. “Some people would just fold and stop.”
Georgetown (20-0 overall, 9-0 MSC) extended its overall undefeated run to 30 games. Coupled with Mid-America Christian (Oklahoma) dropping a 74-61 decision to John Brown (Arkansas) on Thursday, GC owns the last remaining spotless record in NAIA men’s hoops.
Kyran Jones (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Chris Coffey (13 points, 18 boards) each delivered a double-double to keep Georgetown afloat on a night when the Tigers missed two of every three shots.
Second semester addition Rade Kukobat collected nine of his 15 points in the final 8:10 of regulation and overtime, including a 3-pointer that stretched GC’s lead from two to five in the extra session.
“Rade hit some big ones. He’s going to be able to do that for us once he gets more comfortable and gets adjusted,” Briggs said. “Sometimes he plays real well, and other times you realize he’s only been here two weeks. We’ve got a ton of plays in, and we’re not running them all, and he’s doing a really good job picking them up.”
Jake Ohmer added 12 points. Coffey, Jones and Ohmer each had three steals to keep Shawnee State (16-7, 5-4) at bay.
“We struggled offensively a lot tonight, and give Shawnee credit for that,” Briggs said. “They’re long, athletic, talented, tough. It turned into a football game there for a while. That’s part of it.”
Kyree Elder (21 points, eight rebounds) and E.J. Onu (16 points, seven rebounds) were the one-two punch in the middle for the Bears, who also lost to the Tigers by seven in Ohio.
That game was tied late in regulation, as well. Onu’s back-to-back baskets, including a 3-pointer, sent the encore to overtime. Jones blocked a shot by Justin Johnson in the final second to preserve the tie.
Shawnee State led 39-32 at the half and went up a dozen, 47-35, on an Elder basket with 14:57 to go.
Ohmer, Cowherd. Jones, Coffey and Kukobat each scored during a 15-2 run that put GC in front for the first time since 2-0.
“They came out focused, on fire, made shots. Our guys never panicked,” Briggs said. “We had two or three spurts where we had guys showing their toughness when we needed it. Defensively we got all five on the same page. We got stops and got the job done.”
Cowherd’s two free throws and a short jumper by Jacob Conway drew first blood in overtime.
Georgetown will hit the road to face Mid-South’s other nationally ranked team, Pikeville, at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“We’ve got to get healthy, keep plugging and get through it,” Briggs said. “We’ve got guys out there limping and battling through things. I commend them for that, because it’s not easy to play when you’re banged up, but it’s that time of year.”
Women: Shawnee storms back
GC had No. 7 Shawnee on the ropes in the women’s game, leading by six with eight minutes to go before fading to its sixth loss in the past seven, 72-62.
The Tigers (12-10, 3-6) enjoyed a 16-point advantage in the third period before the Bears (20-3, 7-2) stormed back. SSU made a 32-7 surge from the 5:25 mark of the third quarter until 2:39 remained in the game.
Twenty-three turnovers were the undoing for Georgetown, which was trying to avenge a 20-point loss earlier this month.
Kennedy Flynn topped the Tigers with 18 points. Madison Darnell and Whitney O’Mara each furnished 14.
Bailey Cummins led all scorers and topped four Bears in double figures with 24.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.