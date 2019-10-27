LEXINGTON – After an ice-cold start, NAIA No. 1 Georgetown College represented itself splendidly Sunday evening in an 80-53 exhibition men’s basketball loss to NCAA No. 2 University of Kentucky at Rupp Arena.
Jake Ohmer, the star of the 2017 KHSAA Sweet 16 on the same hallowed court and an offseason transfer from Western Kentucky, led GC with 25 points.
Immanuel Quickley topped four Wildcats in double figures with 16 points. Tyrese Maxey and Ashton Hagans each added 14, while Nate Sestina served up a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
The Tigers shot only 25 percent (16-for-64) but clawed their way to an impressive 45-39 advantage on the boards.
UK jumped out to a 11-0 lead thanks to two 3-pointers by Quickley and a dunk from Keion Brooks Jr.
Johnny Juzang’s three made it 30-9 with 6:48 left in the half, but GC out-scored UK 12-5 over the final three minutes to nudge within 43-25 at intermission.
Ohmer’s 3-point play cut it to a dozen, 45-33, with 16:17 to go.
Hagans scored the next five to snap the Wildcats out of their offensive funk. That triggered a 12-0 run that put it away. Ohmer picked up his fourth foul during that stretch.
Jaquay Wales tallied eight points for the Tigers. Chris Coffey’s late-game dunk highlighted his seven to go with a game-high 11 rebounds.
For much more on the game, including comments from Ohmer and coaches Chris Briggs of GC and John Calipari of UK, please see Tuesday’s News-Graphic.