In a resilient performance that mirrored its season so far – a slow start, followed by plenty of peaks and valleys – the Georgetown College football pulled another win out of the fire (or perhaps the drizzle) Saturday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Zach Dampier calmly guided the Tigers 60 yards in the final two minutes, capped by Isaiah Cobb’s 1-yard plunge with 16 seconds remaining, to give GC a 20-19 over Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division newcomer Thomas More College of Crestview Hills.
Dampier converted three third downs on the winning drive, with throws to Ellis Dunn and Jake Johnson prior to his own 11-yard scramble setting up the Cobb carry.
Georgetown (4-3 overall, 3-1 division) stayed alive for an NAIA playoff berth with top-10 rivals Cumberlands and Lindsey Wilson next on the schedule.
Thomas More (3-5, 1-3) took a 16-7 halftime lead on a last-second field goal by Alexander Haley, but the Tigers’ defense held the Saints to only another Haley three-spot after intermission.
Johnson’s diving catch of a desperation heave by Dampier on fourth-and-13 gave GC a 34-yard TD and put the Tigers back in contention with 6:16 remaining in the third quarter.
Cobb carries 17 times for 79 yards and two scores to resuscitate a Georgetown running game that has struggled mightily all season.
Marquise Petty’s interception and an immediate 26-yard connection from Dampier to Dunn led to Cobb’s first 1-yard TD and a 7-0 lead with 1:20 remaining in the first half.
Dampier overcame five sacks to complete 22 of 39 passes for 255 yards.
Thomas More pulled even at 7 with 14:24 left in the half on a 29-yard strike from Justin Post to Johnny McNally.
The Saints later used an old school, Nebraska option style play to take the lead. Justin Durham caught that pitch from Post on the fly and scooted 48 yards to the end zone with 7:46 to go.
Brian Manning’s end zone interception of a jump ball intended for Johnson didn’t look as if it would give Thomas More time to go the distance before the half. A late hit out of bounds near midfield built the bridge to Haley’s first field goal, however.
GC’s defense rallied in the second half. Post completed fewer than half his passes (15 of 34) on the afternoon, and the Saints went 3-for-14 on third down attempts.
Landon Corolla stifled a drive with a sack that gave him 10½ on the season.
Petty knocked down Post’s Hail Mary in the end zone to seal the victory, GC’s fourth in five games after an 0-2 start.
