Georgetown College football held off St. Andrews University, 41-34, in the Tigers' home opener Saturday at Toyota Stadium to give the team its first victory of the season and coach Bill Cronin No. 200 in his career.
Ninety-three college coaches in America have reached the milestone. Fewer than half have done it at one school, as is the case with Cronin, who took over as GC head coach in 1997.
Zach Dampier, who entered the game at quarterback after starter Hunter Krause sustained a bruised left knee in the first half, completed 22 of 34 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns.
No throw was a bigger than a 43-yard Hail Mary to Jake Johnson in double coverage on the final play of the half to give GC (1-2) a 27-13 lead.
Johnson finished with six catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns. He also recovered an onside kick after St. Andrews (0-3) returned a punt for a touchdown with two minutes left.
Dampier also rushed for a score and completed TD throws of 31 yards to Ellis Dunn and 26 yards to Shawn Gilliam.
Derek Wellman had a blocked punt return for a score and a fumble recovery on special teams for the Tigers, who lost 30-27 at Kentucky Christian and 54-15 at Southeastern (Florida) in their two previous outings.
It was a day of milestones and recognition. The GC men's basketball team received its 2019 NAIA national championship rings at halftime, and softball coach Thomas Thornton was presented with a custom Louisville Slugger in honor of his 500 career wins.
For much more on the game and festivities, please see Tuesday's News-Graphic.