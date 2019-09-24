Very soon, perhaps even in this this week's home opener, Georgetown College football will get rid of the unspoken distraction and put career win No. 200 for newly minted NAIA hall of fame coach Bill Cronin in the rear-view mirror.
The real elephant in the room, until then, was what transpired in the second half Saturday night in Lakeland, Florida.
GC's first-ever meeting with No. 17 Southeastern University featured another finishing flourish by a hungry foe. The Fire dealt the Tigers their most lopsided loss in more than a decade, 54-15, before a crowd of more than 2,500 at Victory Field.
Offense and defense were equally overwhelmed the speed, pursuit and big-play theatrics of a relative newcomer to the Mid-South Conference.
Georgetown (0-2) punted nine times, gave up five sacks, saw one of two interceptions returned for a touchdown and gave up 635 yards on a night that steadily unraveled from bad to worse.
Cooper Jones threw for 322 of those, and four touchdowns, on only a dozen completions. Wendell Thomas Jr. caught two SEU scores, including an 87-yard bomb early in the fourth quarter.
Moments earlier, Tyrail Davis capped the third quarter with his second interception of the night ad tiptoed the sideline for a 33-yard score.
Lorine Parker pounded out two short TD runs for the Fire (2-0).
Hunter Krause completed 19 of 34 passes for 210 yards and a score before being replaced by Zach Dampier in the second half.
The Tigers couldn't help the junior quarterback with any semblance of a running game. GC carried 34 times for 41 net yards, a total heavily weighed down by the five sacks. Loobert Denelus was the only SEU defender to put Krause on his back more than once.
GC opened its season with back-to-back losses or the first time since 2015, when the Tigers went 0-4 before concluding with a six-game winning streak.
The cloud of a 30-27 loss Sept. 7 in Kentucky Christian, one in which Georgetown gave up a two-touchdown lead in the final 10 minutes, seemed to follow the Tigers to the Sunshine State.
Still, the cause wasn't completely lost until the late stages. GC trailed only 14-0 at the half, and a wild sequence got the Tigers back within two scores, 21-8, at the 10:08 mark of the third quarter.
Krause cashed in two third-and-long situations with throws to J.J. Ogbogu on Georgetown's initial scoring drive. The latter covered 20 yards on the TD toss.
A botched snap threatened the extra point, but holder Hayden Shelton threw to safety valve Daric Pugh for the two-point conversion.
Southeastern needed only three plays to wash away any GC optimism and momentum. Bryan Bell rambled for 31 of his game-high 190 yards on the second carry, setting up a 28-yars TD strike to Harris.
Krause bounced back with a completion to Jake Johnson into Fire territory, but Tez Watts stripped the ball free, and Khalid Scott covered it at the 41.
Jones immediately went skyward to Eugene Witherspoon for a pick-up for a pickup of 43. Parker made it 34-8 with his 20-yard scoring jaunt.
Davis stepped in front of Krause's throw to William Thomas and ran it back to close out the nightmarish quarter.
SEU poured it on with the catch-and-run by Harris, then went for the two points, with GC stopping that run shy of the goal line.
Dampier dropped a 52-yard dime to Ogbogu and found Darius Barbour for 16, erasing a bad down-and-distance scenario, to set up a cosmetic TD plunge by Pugh. Scott County graduate Tyler Dummer kicked the extra point.
There was no quenching the Fire. Tony Belle took the next hand-off for 41 yards and finished the ensuing march with a 1-yard TD rush.
It was Georgetown's largest margin of defeat since a 42-7 loss to now-defunct Lambuth University in 2008 and the most points the Tigers have surrendered since a 55-31 defeat at Faulkner in 2013.
Starr Thompson was the defensive bright spot with 10 tackles and a fumble recovery.
St. Andrews (North Carolina) University visits Toyota Stadium at 1:30 p.m. Saturday for Georgetown's home opener.
The Tigers will face four more teams ranked in the top 25 of the current NAIA coaches' poll in their final eight games.
GC has never experienced a losing season under Cronin, now in the 23rd season of a career that includes two national championships.
