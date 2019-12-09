Scott County football fans may feel divided loyalties on Tuesday, Dec. 31.
That’s the day 2019 SCHS graduate Bryan Hudson and Virginia Tech (8-4) of the ACC take on the University of Kentucky (7-5) of the SEC at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will kick off at noon on ESPN.
Hudson has started the past 10 games at center for the Hokies, who are making their 27th consecutive appearance in a bowl game.
Kentucky, led by multi-purpose quarterback Lynn Bowden, won four of its final five games to earn a bowl bid for the fourth year in a row.
The teams have not met on the gridiron since the 1980s.
UK also offered the 6-foot-5, 315-pound Hudson a scholarship before he signed with Virginia Tech, where he is competing in both football and track and field.
