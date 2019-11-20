Georgetown College football’s man of the hour this past Saturday is also the national player of the week.
Jake Johnson’s record-smashing performance of 11 catches, 176 yards and four touchdowns was enough to wipe out a 35-7 deficit in an incredible victory over Cumberland University, and it earned the junior from Somerset the top offensive honor from the office of the NAIA.
GC made it an offensive and defensive sweep of the weekly Mid-South Conference awards, as well. In addition to Johnson being named Bluegrass Division offensive player of the week, freshman defensive back Anthony Welsh took home the defensive recognition.
Johnson smashed the previous single-game Tigers’ record of nine receptions, set by C.R. Rohrbaugh against Trinity International in 2004.
His four touchdown catches from Zach Dampier, all in the final 20 minutes of the game, also tied the school mark set last season by Ross Cox against Kentucky Christian.
Johnson made seven grabs for 128 yards after Georgetown fell behind by four scores early in the second half.
The Pulaski County High School product finished the season with team-best totals of 46 catches and 10 TDs. His 703 receiving yards ranked second on the roster.
Welsh made eight tackles and picked off two passes to set up those offensive heroics.
His picks led to the GC touchdowns that made it 35-21 in the final seconds of the third quarter and 35-28 early in the fourth.
Georgetown finished 5-5, its 23rd consecutive season with a record of .500 or better.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.