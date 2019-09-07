Career win No. 200 for Bill Cronin at Georgetown College will have to wait at least two weeks after a stunning turn of events Saturday night.
Kentucky Christian rallied from a 17-point halftime deficit and a 13-point gap over the final eight minutes to win, 30-27, on a 25-yard, second-life field goal by Eric Parra Curiel as time expired.
The upset of the No. 21 Tigers christened the new lights at KCU Stadium in Grayson and gave the Knights (2-0) their first win in 12 tries against GC. Their average margin of defeat in the series had been a whopping 31 points.
Third-string quarterback Josh Drucker engineered the upset, completing 10 of 18 passes for 221 yards and two touchdowns, all in the secod half.
It was enough to overcome 421 yards and three TDs from Georgetown junior Hunter Krause, who also was picked off twice.
No. 21 GC (0-1) was seemingly well in command when Scott County product Tyler Dummer kicked his second field goal of the night to put the Tigers on top, 20-7, with 12:16 left.
Drucker guided KCU on a quick 73-yard march, capped by a 3-yard TD toss to Kris Lewis on fourth down.
Back stormed the Tigers, who restored the two-score lead when Krause hit J.J. Ogbogu for a 76-yard score and a 27-14 lead with 9:56 left.
Anton Wheeler caught a 60-yard scoring bomb from Drucker in reply. Georgetown’s Quennon Wilson blocked the extra point.
After a three-and-out by the Knights’ defense, two big catches by Devon McCoy set up Barkei Minter’s tying touchdown with 3:34 left.
Georgetown drove to the edge of Dummer’s field goal range with a minute to go, but the Tigers eschewed a 48-yard try, and Krause was sacked at the 40.
McCoy (12 catches, 213 yards) and Wheeler (seven for 126) made three more grabs on KCU’s last-minute surge and moved the ball inside the 5.
The Tigers blocked Parra’s first bid for the game-winner but roughed the kicker. Parra was also injured, which forced KCU to throw one quick pass to the end zone (it was incomplete) before the senior recovered sufficiently to split the uprights with his mulligan.
Jake Johnson and Ogbogu each caught a TD from Krause in the first half. Dummer tacked on three more points with one second left to put the Tigers in apparent command.
Cronin was in line to become only the 92nd coach in college football history, including all divisions of NCAA and NAIA, to amass 200 wins. Of the previous coaches to hit the milestone, only 36 have earned them all with the same school.
Former Georgetown coach Kevin Donley, now with Saint Francis (Indiana), is on that list with 326 wins and counting.
The Tigers travel to Lakeland, Florida, for a date with nationally ranked Southeastern University on Sept. 21. Their home opener is a week later against St. Andrews.
For much more on Saturday’s wild game, please see the Tuesday edition of the News-Graphic.