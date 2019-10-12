Two third-quarter special teams plays by the University of Pikeville turned the tide Saturday in a homecoming loss, 37-31, for Georgetown College at Toyota Stadium.
GC led 21-10 early in the third quarter when Nyshun Bell blocked a punt at the Tigers’ 40-yard line. Christopher Dublin picked up the loose ball and returned it for a touchdown.
After Derius’ Gibson’s second touchdown rush of the day tied it at 24 with 1:54 remaining in the third, the Bears successfully executed a surprise onside kick, recovered by Damian Sutton.
Alex Sanders raced 31 yards to set up a 2-yard keeper by Alexander Shelton that put UPike ahead to stay on the second snap of the fourth quarter.
Shelton scored again, helped by two roughing-the-passer penalties on the drive to make it a two-score game with 9:38 left.
Zach Dampier’s 43-yard bomb to Zach Shelton led to a 2-yard score by GC’s Isaiah Cobb with 3:10 on the clock.
The Tigers’ onside kick try failed, and Pikeville picked up a pair of first downs to run out the victory.
Pikeville has won two straight games at GC after losing the first 15 in a series that began when the Bears built their program in 2001.
Both teams are now 2-3, with GC yet to face three top-25 opponents on the back half of the schedule.
Pikeville produced 316 of its 394 total yards on the ground behind its enormous offensive line. Gibson carried 26 times for 184, while Sanders added 15 for 83.
Georgetown’s Zach Dampier, making his second consecutive start at quarterback, completed 22 of 38 for 278 yards, one touchdown and one interception.
The Tigers scored twice in a 95-second span late in the first half to lead 21-10 at the break.
Dampier’s 35-yard strike to Aaron Maggard resulted in a fumble at the end of the play, but Jake Johnson alertly covered it in the end zone.
Elijah Johnson then picked off Pikeville’s Bowen Smith and returned it to the Bears’ 15, leading to an 8-yard TD toss from Dampier to Shawn Gilliam.
Scott County product Tyler Dummer made it a 24-17 GC lead on a 25-yard field goal with 6:29 remaining in the third.
Gibson and GC’s Nick Conley exchanged early touchdown runs prior to a field goal by Zaniel Phillips to give Pikeville its initial lead at 8:40 of the second.
Georgetown’s running game struggled again, producing only 24 yards on 20 carries.
One week after sacking Campbellsville 10 times, Georgetown collected four against Pikeville, but two came on the Bears’ opening drive that ended in a score.
For much more on the game and the homecoming festivities, please see Saturday’s News-Graphic.